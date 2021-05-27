Cancel
Theater & Dance

Cally Rhodes and Alfie Cridland join forces on epic new single ‘Comfort Zone’

By Mark Willis
celebmix.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelivering one of the hottest collaborations of 2021 so far, dance-pop princess Cally Rhodes and rising DJ Alfie Cridland have teamed up. Their new single ‘Comfort Zone’ is out of this world!. Laying impeccable vocals over an addictive beat, Cally sings about striving for adventure. Stepping out of your comfort...

celebmix.com
