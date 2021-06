Niall McCoy: How was it growing up in Ballybay, especially as the son of a Monaghan superstar in your father Kieran?. Paul Finlay: Ballybay was always a big football town and I grew up on nothing but Ballybay Pearse Brothers. My first memory of playing in a competitive nature was probably an u-10 community games match down in Gavan Duffy Park against Inniskeen. We played in that and won it. I don’t have a great recollection for times gone by, but that’s the one that sticks out in the memory. That was the start for me.