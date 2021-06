Facebook is set to roll back its policy exempting politicians from some content moderation rules, The Verge reports. Previously, Facebook has come under fire for allowing posts from politicians to remain up when they would otherwise be taken down or lead to account suspension for violating the company's content policies. Former President Donald Trump was suspended from the platform over his posts following the Capitol riot, and CEO Mark Zuckerberg cited his "use of our platform to incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government" in explaining the decision. Facebook later referred this decision to its Oversight Board, the company's "Supreme Court" for its moderation rulings. The Oversight Board called on Facebook to "re-examine the arbitrary penalty it imposed" on Trump.