Dust Advisory issued for Lincoln by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 14:09:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-27 15:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lincoln The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a * Dust Advisory for Southern Lincoln County in eastern Washington * Until 315 PM PDT. * At 209 PM PDT, a dust channel was 19 miles northwest of Ritzville, or 34 miles northeast of Moses Lake, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Less than two miles visibility. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. Locations impacted include Davenport, Odessa, Reardan, Sprague, Harrington, Mohler, Gravelles, Mondovi, Lamona, Eleanor, Bluestem, Waukon and Edwall. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.alerts.weather.gov