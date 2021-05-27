Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln County, WA

Dust Advisory issued for Lincoln by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 14:09:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-27 15:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lincoln The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a * Dust Advisory for Southern Lincoln County in eastern Washington * Until 315 PM PDT. * At 209 PM PDT, a dust channel was 19 miles northwest of Ritzville, or 34 miles northeast of Moses Lake, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Less than two miles visibility. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. Locations impacted include Davenport, Odessa, Reardan, Sprague, Harrington, Mohler, Gravelles, Mondovi, Lamona, Eleanor, Bluestem, Waukon and Edwall. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sprague, WA
City
Spokane, WA
City
Mohler, WA
City
Lincoln, WA
State
Washington State
City
Moses Lake, WA
City
Odessa, WA
County
Lincoln County, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preparedness#Weather Radar#Weather Conditions#National Service#Dust Advisory#14 09 00#Reardan Sprague#Southern Lincoln County#Dense Blowing Dust#Doppler Radar#Hazardous Travel#Target Area#Severity#Moderate Certainty#Visibility
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Minneapolis, MNCBS News

Derek Chauvin asks for probation as prosecutors seek 30 years ahead of sentencing

Derek Chauvin asked a judge to sentence him to a term of probation or a shorter prison term than suggested by Minnesota guidelines in a sentencing memorandum filed Wednesday. The memo cites Chauvin's lack of previous criminal history, his previous work as a police officer and the risk he could be victimized in prison as factors the judge should consider as he weighs a sentence.
POTUSPosted by
The Independent

Joe and Jill Biden to meet Queen at Windsor Castle on 13 June

The Queen will meet with Joe Biden when he visits the UK for the G7 summit later this month, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.The US president and first lady, Jill Biden, will visit Windsor Castle on Sunday 13 June.Mr Biden is due to attend the G7 gathering in Cornwall, which will be held in Carbis Bay between 11 and 13 June.Before the summit, Mr Biden will meet with Boris Johnson on Thursday, 10 June, the White House confirmed.The Queen met Mr Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, when he made a state visit to the UK in June 2019, in the last days...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
COVID-19 Updates

Biden launches new COVID-19 incentives in 'national month of action’ to get Americans vaccinated by July 4

Presidential Candidate Joe Biden Delivers Economic Policy Speech In Scranton, PA(Rick Loomis/Getty Images) (WASHINGTON) President Joe Biden officially declared June a "national month of action" along with a slew of new incentives, including free beer, childcare, and sports tickets to urge more Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by July 4.