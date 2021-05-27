Federal Funds for Mortgage Relief Program Still Available
The City of Jacksonville’s Housing and Community Development Division continues to provide mortgage relief to assist individuals and families who have been affected by COVID-19. There is $2.25 million in federal funding still available.
Individuals requesting assistance must be the owner and occupant of the property. The program will provide up to six months of delinquent mortgage payments or $7,500, whichever is less. Payments will be made directly to the mortgage company.
Federal guidelines require qualifying individuals and families to have an income that falls below 80% of the area median income. The requirements are as follows:
One person $42,000
Two people $48,000
Three people $54,000
Four people $60,000
Five people $64,800
Six people $69,600
Seven people $74,400
Eight people $79,200
In addition to the income prerequisite, applicants must provide proof of delinquency, as well as a W-9 form from their lender. Obtaining these documents will be the responsibility of the applicant and are mandatory. Grants are awarded on a first come, first served basis to applicants who meet the eligibility requirements.