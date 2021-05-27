Federal Funds for Mortgage Relief Program Still Available

The City of Jacksonville’s Housing and Community Development Division continues to provide mortgage relief to assist individuals and families who have been affected by COVID-19. There is $2.25 million in federal funding still available.

Individuals requesting assistance must be the owner and occupant of the property. The program will provide up to six months of delinquent mortgage payments or $7,500, whichever is less. Payments will be made directly to the mortgage company.

Federal guidelines require qualifying individuals and families to have an income that falls below 80% of the area median income. The requirements are as follows:

One person $42,000

Two people $48,000

Three people $54,000

Four people $60,000

Five people $64,800

Six people $69,600

Seven people $74,400

Eight people $79,200

In addition to the income prerequisite, applicants must provide proof of delinquency, as well as a W-9 form from their lender. Obtaining these documents will be the responsibility of the applicant and are mandatory. Grants are awarded on a first come, first served basis to applicants who meet the eligibility requirements.