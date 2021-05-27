Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Logan, Oklahoma, Payne by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 16:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lincoln; Logan; Oklahoma; Payne The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Lincoln County in central Oklahoma Northern Oklahoma County in central Oklahoma Southeastern Logan County in central Oklahoma Southeastern Payne County in central Oklahoma * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 410 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located 4 miles east of Guthrie, near Edmond and 4 miles west of Fallis, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Northeastern Oklahoma City, Edmond, Guthrie, Cushing, Chandler, Perkins, Stroud, Langston, Luther, Davenport, Wellston, Carney, Tryon, Ripley, Agra, Arcadia, Warwick, Kendrick, Meridian and Fallis. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov