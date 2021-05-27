newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rexburg, ID

Lori Vallow Daybell ruled unfit to stand trial on charges related to deaths of missing children

By Meredith Deliso, ABC News
Posted by 
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZqHjv_0aDsVrEK00

REXBURG, Idaho — Lori Vallow Daybell, who along with her husband was indicted earlier this week for the murder of her two missing children, has been found incompetent to stand trial in separate court proceedings related to their deaths.

Lori Daybell, 47, was charged with two felony counts of conspiracy to destroy, alter or conceal evidence after authorities said they discovered the remains of 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan on her husband's property in Fremont County, Idaho, last June. Her husband, Chad Daybell, faces the same charges. Both have pleaded not guilty.

On Thursday, an Idaho judge ruled that Lori Daybell is incompetent to move forward with further court proceedings for those charges, based on a psychological assessment requested in March.

"The completed assessment determined that at this time the defendant is not competent to proceed, and recommends restorative treatment," Judge Steven Boyce wrote in his order to stay the case.

Prosecutors contested the findings of the report, according to the order, and a separate hearing will be scheduled. The stay in the case will be in effect "pending determination of the issue of competency," Boyce ruled.

The "insanity defense," in which defendants can be found not guilty due to their mental state, is not allowed in Idaho. Rather, they must be able to understand the charges against them, follow court proceedings and assist lawyers in their own defense, according to ABC Boise affiliate KTVB. A defendant deemed unfit to stand trial could be held in jail, a state mental hospital or an Idaho Department of Correction mental facility, according to KTVB.

The order is the latest development in the investigation of Lori Daybell's children, who were reported missing by extended family in November 2019.

On June 9, 2020, police said they found two sets of unidentified human remains at Chad Daybell's property, which authorities later confirmed belonged to JJ and Tylee.

On Monday, a grand jury indicted Lori and Chad Daybell on two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft by deception for the deaths of JJ and Tylee.

They both also were indicted on a charge of conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Chad Daybell's former wife, Tamara Daybell, who died Oct. 19, 2019, less than a month before Lori and Chad married. Chad Daybell also was indicted on one count of first-degree murder in her death.

Additionally, Lori Daybell was indicted on the charge of grand theft related to Social Security survivor benefits allocated for the care of her children that were appropriated after they were missing and ultimately found deceased, prosecutors said.

Chad Daybell also was indicted on two counts of insurance fraud related to life insurance policies he had on Tamara Daybell for which he was the beneficiary, prosecutors said.

Lori and Chad Daybel, who both reportedly adhered to a doomsday ideology, appeared in court Wednesday to face those charges.

Lori Daybell's attorney asked to reschedule her appearance. Judge Faren Eddins agreed despite the defense’s objection. No date was given for the next court appearance.

Eddins ordered Chad Daybell to be held without bail. His formal arraignment is scheduled for June 9.

ABC News' Marlene Lenthang contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
365
Followers
1K+
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Local
Idaho Government
Rexburg, ID
Crime & Safety
City
Rexburg, ID
Rexburg, ID
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tylee Ryan
Person
Lori Daybell
Person
Chad Daybell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Children#Trial Court#Trial Lawyers#Guilty Of Murder#Court Hearing#County Jail#Abc Boise#Ktvb#Social Security#Abc News#Abc Audio#Deaths#First Degree Murder#Defendants#Court Wednesday#Police#Bail#Authorities#Judge Steven Boyce#Fremont County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Idaho StateMiddletown Press

44 Idaho police officers disciplined for misconduct in 2020

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — In 2020, 44 Idaho police officers had their law enforcement certifications revoked because of misconduct, law enforcement records show. One was a sheriff who raped a minor, the Idaho Statesman reported based on records provided by Idaho Peace Officer Standards and Training. Another was an officer who stole money from clients of his business.
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

Missing: Nampa ID Teen Missing Since May 7

A southwest Idaho teenager has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. Do you have any information on the whereabouts of Tristuana Ruby Navarro-Rios? Her missing persons profile was recently added to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse Website. Her last date of contact was May 7, 2021. Navaroo-Rios,...
Idaho StateRegister Citizen

Idaho House seat filled after lawmaker accused of rape quits

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has appointed Lori McCann of Lewiston to the Legislature to fill a seat left empty after the previous lawmaker resigned amid a rape investigation. Little made the announcement Monday, saying the retired Lewis-Clark State College professor will begin serving in the House...
Rexburg, IDeastidahonews.com

Police investigating five-vehicle crash in Rexburg

REXBURG — Police are investigating a crash involving several vehicles in Rexburg near Walmart. Rexburg Police Department Assistant Chief Gary Hagen tells EastIdahoNews.com the “major” crash happened Monday morning near North 2nd East and Moody Road. Hagen said the crash involved five vehicles, and there are multiple injuries. Police are...
Rexburg, IDeastidahonews.com

UPDATE: Man dead after five vehicle crash in Rexburg

REXBURG — Police are investigating a crash involving several vehicles in Rexburg near Walmart. Rexburg Police Department Assistant Chief Gary Hagen tells EastIdahoNews.com the “major” crash happened Monday morning near North 2nd East and Moody Road. Hagen said the crash involved five vehicles, and there are multiple injuries. Police are...
Idaho Statekidnewsradio.com

Injury crash on I-15 north of Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police investigated an injury-crash southbound Interstate 15 near milepost 83, north of Pocatello Sunday around 3:06 p.m. According to ISP, 23-year-old Audra Faulkner of Blackfoot was driving southbound in a 2017 Jeep Renegade, and 66-year-old Maryann Butler of Linwood, Pennsylvania, with passenger Pedro Olmo, 66, of Livingston, Montana, was also driving southbound in a 2020 Toyota Highlander.
Rexburg, IDbyuiscroll.org

The latest news on Rexburg, Idaho Temple reopening

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released an announcement today that the Rexburg, Idaho Temple, along with seven other temples have now entered phase 2-B of reopening. According to the church’s website, phase 2-B allows temples to be open “for all living ordinances and baptisms for deceased individuals...
Fremont County, IDbyuiscroll.org

BYU-I missing student’s body has been found

On May 11 around 1 p.m. Matthew Rios Vidalon’s body was found with the help of a drone in Henry’s Fork a mile down the river from Fun Farm Bridge. On May 6, Rios Vidalon and two friends went bridge jumping off Fun Farm Bridge. After a jump, two of the friends made it safely to shore, but Rios Vidalon was swept away in the current.
Jefferson County, IDrexburgstandardjournal.com

Rigby shooter is 6th-grade girl

Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson stated at a press conference May 6 that a sixth-grade girl was the shooter at Rigby Middle School earlier the same day. “This morning at approximately 9:08 a.m., a sixth-grade female student retrieved a handgun from her backpack,” Anderson said. “She fired multiple rounds inside the school and out.”
Rexburg, IDidahocountyfreepress.com

'Miracle' at 40,000 feet: Man from Rexburg assists baby delivery on an airplane

A man who calls Rexburg, Idaho, his hometown helped deliver a baby, 40,000 feet in the air while on a flight to Hawaii, and became part of a viral TikTok video. Dr. Dale Glenn, a family medicine practitioner, was flying on a Delta Airlines flight from Salt Lake City to Honolulu on April 28 when an emergency call over the plane’s intercom requested for a doctor’s assistance halfway through the flight.
Rexburg, IDeastidahonews.com

Former Rexburg bank employee accused of embezzling around $90,000

REXBURG — A former employee at a Bank of Commerce in Rexburg is accused of embezzling around $90,000 from the bank. A federal indictment was issued April 14 for Dale L. Lounsbury, 45, for the felony charge of embezzlement by a bank employee. According to the indictment obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, Lounsbury did “willfully embezzle and misapply” tens of thousands of dollars between May and August 2020.
Madison County, IDPost Register

Madison County man in his 20s dies from COVID, officials say

A male from Madison County in his 20s recently died from COVID-19, according to a death report email Eastern Idaho Public Health sent to news outlets Monday. The death marks the second person in their 20s to die from COVID-19 in eastern Idaho. Only six Idahoans between age 18 and 29 have died from the infectious disease, state data shows.