Summer collegiate baseball returns to Rathert Field. The Junction City Brigade are hosting a meet and greet event at the ballpark beginning at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Cecil Aska, Brigade General Manager, said the players should be finishing their practice so fans should be able to see some of it. "Get a chance to interact with the players, they'll sign some autographs, kind of talk to the fans a little bit. " The beer garden will be open and there will be a table where Brigade merchandise and season tickets will be available.