A 12-year-old boy accused of firing on police in Florida with an AK-47 rifle made his first court appearance on Thursday, with Judge Michael Orfinger ordering the boy be detained for at least the next several weeks.Travis O’Brien, who was represented by a public attorney, was ordered to be held in secure detention for 21 days or until the next court order by the judge, Click Orlando reports. “There’s probable cause to believe that these acts occurred and that you committed them,” Judge Orfinger told the boy, who did not speak during the hearing.The child was arrested alongside 14-year-old Nicole...