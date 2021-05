On the outside, mother of eight and wife to four, 76-year-old Myrle Miller, looks like a sweet, doting grandmother who could do no wrong, but since 1986, those around her have mysteriously dropped dead, become ill or gone missing, never to be seen again. Could these merely be coincidences, as she tries to insinuate, or does Myrle play a part in each tragedy? After all, she is the common denominator in this equation.