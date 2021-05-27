Cancel
There are now fewer than 8,000 active COVID infections in Massachusetts; 59% of state has received at least one vaccine dose

Active COVID cases continued to decline in Massachusetts on Thursday, according to the latest Department of Public Health data. Officials reported that there are now 7,843 active infections, down from 8,416 on Wednesday, data shows. State health officials also confirmed another 215 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. That’s based on 43,165 new molecular tests, according to the Department of Public Health.

