There are now fewer than 8,000 active COVID infections in Massachusetts; 59% of state has received at least one vaccine dose

Connecticut is poised to become the 19th state to legalize adult, recreational use of cannabis, now that a long-awaited bill has cleared the General Assembly and Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont has said he’ll sign it into law. While it will be legal as of July 1 for adults 21 years and older to possess up to 1.5 ounces (42.5 grams) of cannabis, it’s likely going to take at least a year before an industry is up and running.