Even though Colorado experienced a wetter-than-average spring, drier weather is on its way and that means wildfire season will soon be upon us. If you live in the foothills or the mountains, it’s important to take steps to prepare your property so as to mitigate damage if wildfire strikes. And according to the Colorado State Forest Service, “more than half of Colorado residents live in the wildland-urban interface and are at some risk of being affected by wildfire.”