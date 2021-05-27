Cancel
Liberty, NY

Memorial Day Ceremony

By River Reporter
townofliberty.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven though COVID has taken from us many ceremonies, celebrations and gatherings, we will not let anything take away our opportunity to recognize those who have served and given the ultimate sacrifice for the freedom we realize in this country. Please join us at the Liberty Veteran’s Cemetery on Cold Spring Road, 10:00 am, Monday, May 31st for a Memorial Day Ceremony in honor of those who have served so selflessly. Liberty resident John Liddle, having served in the United States Navy for 20 years will deliver the address to honor the fallen.

www.townofliberty.org
Liberty, NY
