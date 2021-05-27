Ole Miss women’s golf wins NCAA National Championship

The Ole Miss women’s golf program wins its first ever NCAA National Championship. The Rebels are the fourth SEC team to ever win it all and the first since Alabama in 2012. Ole Miss Women’s Golfer Julia Johnson said, “I believed it when not a lot of people did and it took one meeting with Coach Kory to understand her vision and know where she wanted to go with this place and it’s just been a blessing. We talk about it all the time, I basically begged her to let me come to Ole Miss. Just because I wanted to be there, wanted to be with her so much and be with this team and it is not just me. These cute girls behind me, I mean we wouldn’t have made it without Andrea, McKinley in that quarterfinals. It’s just unreal. I just knew we could do it Not a lot of people did.”