New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. The View made good on its "Flashback Friday" promise this morning when original co-host Debbie Matenopoulos returned to the table to weigh in on Hot Topics. Matenopoulos, who served as a co-host from 1997 to 1999, happily relived her time on the show as she discussed the "wacky" segments she participated in and the pressure of working with the great Barbara Walters. "This was the best experience of my life," she said. "Yes, it was so stressful, and I was so scared, but it really, truly prepared me for anything."

TV & VIDEOS ・ 22 HOURS AGO