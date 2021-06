District 6 State Senator Dan Johnson described that passage of Senate Bill S1217, addressing the governor’s emergency powers and the role of the legislature, as one of the top three accomplishments of the legislature. According to Johnson this bill was about “rebalancing the legislature’s role in a time of emergency.” In addition, the legislation “protects the right to peaceable assembly, and free exercise of religion, protects Idaho’s right to bear arms during emergencies and prohibits a governor from unilaterally altering or suspending Idaho Code” according the to the bill’s statement of purpose.