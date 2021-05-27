The Truth About Lili Reinhart's Riverdale Audition
American actress Lili Reinhart shot into superstardom in 2017 for her iconic role as Betty Cooper in The CW drama, "Riverdale." However, Reinhart had been acting for almost a decade before her big break. She originally fell in love with acting at the age of 10, begging her mom to take her to auditions (via Seventeen). In 2010, she started to get small roles in shorts and indie films. Before "Riverdale," Reinhart was in films like "Forever's End," "Miss Stevens," and "The Good Neighbor" (via IMDb). She started pursuing acting as a profession right when she turned 18, and moved to Los Angeles.www.thelist.com