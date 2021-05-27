Get a OnePlus 8T for just $569, case or screen protector included
The OnePlus 8T was one of the best Android phones of last year, with a massive 120Hz screen, Snapdragon 865 chipset, rapid charging, and four rear cameras. It has gone on sale several times already, more frequently since the 8T was succeeded by the OnePlus 9 series, but now you can get the more expensive 12GB RAM model for just $569. That’s $180 off the original price, and OnePlus is also throwing in a free accessory.www.xda-developers.com