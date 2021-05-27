Get a OnePlus 8T for just $569, case or screen protector included

Update: The latest Oxygen OS does have the May 2021 patch, so it's got that going for it, which is nice. Welcome to the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T update hub. Here you’ll find the latest information on updates to the two phones in the OnePlus 6-series. We’ll detail the current software versions for each device and alert you if there’s a new update rolling out. OnePlus usually pushes out updates to the entire series at once, but this may vary per variant and carrier.