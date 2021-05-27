Cancel
Bolivar, MO

Storm damage spread throughout Bolivar, Mo. community

By Michael Van Schoik
KYTV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Strong storms damaged many homes and businesses in Bolivar Thursday. Electric crews worked throughout the day to repair tangled power lines and poles that split apart like splinters. All of Killingsworth Avenue was filled with debris and damaged lines after storms swept through. Many people in...

www.ky3.com
Missouri StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

Remembering One of Worst Disasters in Missouri's History: Red Cross Volunteers Recall Joplin Tornado 10 years later

ST. LOUIS, MO. - Within hours after a historic, mile-wide tornado hit Joplin, MO, the American Red Cross arrived to provide protection and comfort to thousands whose homes were damaged and destroyed. That May 22, 2011, storm killed 162 people, caused more than 1,000 injuries, damaged more than 4,000 homes and displaced 9,200. The Red Cross brought in nearly 900 trained disaster response volunteers from all over the nation to provide food and shelter, comfort kits, tarpaulins, coolers, tools fo Continue Reading
Missouri StateNeosho Daily News

Day Trippin near southwest Missouri: Devil’s Canyon

Over the course of this summer, I’ll be plotting out and exploring some day trips that can be made in the southwest Missouri area. This weekend, I tackled another hike off of the alltrails.com list of the “best Ozark hikes" in Devil's Canyon. A couple weeks ago, I had meant...
Missouri StatePosted by
St. Joseph Post

Missouri teen drowns trying to swim across river

UNION, Mo. (AP) — A teenager has died after attempting to swim across the Meramec River in Franklin County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. William Bergner Jr., of Bourbon, died Sunday night after he tried to swim across the river from a campground boat access inside Meramec State Park in Franklin County. He became exhausted, went under the water and was not able to resurface, the patrol said.
Missouri StateKFVS12

MSHP to participate in Operation C.A.R.E. Memorial Day weekend

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is making safety a top priority this Memorial Day weekend. MSHP is reminding motorists that Patrol will be participating in Operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort) during the long holiday weekend. Every available trooper will be on the road enforcing traffic laws...
Missouri StateNeosho Daily News

Which Missouri cities and counties still have COVID-19 mask mandates?

Missouri never had a statewide mask mandate, unlike many states, but as the COVID-19 pandemic spread rapidly last fall, many Missouri cities and counties rushed to adopt some form of face covering requirement. By November, more than half the state's population was required to wear a mask while in shared...
Missouri Statelpgasmagazine.com

Missouri school district purchases 11 propane-fueled buses

Missouri’s Independence School District invested in 11 Blue Bird propane autogas-fueled school buses and installed a propane fueling infrastructure. The school district, located near Kansas City, Missouri, was previously utilizing diesel-powered buses but wanted to lower costs as well as harmful emissions. “I think cost and emissions both certainly played...
JobsBolivar Herald Free Press

‘Just in case’

Rick Davis said he knows how to manage his time. Davis, who juggles gigs as a volunteer firefighter with the Pleasant Hope Fire Protection District, a bus driver for the Pleasant Hope R-6 School District, the director of emergency management and director of public works for the City of Pleasant Hope, and recently, a member of the Polk County E-911 Dispatch Center board of directors, just added another job.
Bolivar, MOthreeriverspublishing.com

An enticing skirt, a deadly blade

It was two o’clock in the afternoon before we got to the lake, and it was up a few feet, as I expected it to be. The water was a little murky, but there was still a foot or so of visibility in it. That’s about perfect for a big spinner-bait. If you fish small spinners and light line, clear water is fine, but if you are after a brawling, broad-sided bass, and the spinner blade is about the size of a spoon you use to serve mashed potatoes with, a little bit of murkiness in the water is fine.
Bolivar, MOBolivar Herald Free Press

Thanks to Bolivar PD

Last week, I saw two Bolivar policemen outside on South Pike, behind SBU by the basketball courts, with a little boy who looked lost or wandered off. He looked between the ages of 4 to 6, maybe younger. The two police officers stopped, got down on his level. The little boy was tearful but took the officers’ hands, and I’m assuming found his way back home again. The officers were calm and tender and just heartfelt. Made me feel good. And, I think this world needs more positive. So thank you to those wonderful men who helped the little guy.
Bolivar, MOBolivar Herald Free Press

Home, sweet home

Community members will come together this week to focus on a matter close to home. The Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce’s Thursday, May 13, Networking@Noon will feature a panel discussion on the current availability of housing in the area, as well as what the future holds for possible development, expansion and building.
Cedar County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cedar, Dade, Dallas, Polk, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:01:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cedar; Dade; Dallas; Polk; Vernon The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Eastern Bourbon County in southeastern Kansas Eastern Crawford County in southeastern Kansas Barton County in southwestern Missouri Cedar County in southwestern Missouri Dade County in southwestern Missouri Western Dallas County in southwestern Missouri Southern Polk County in southwestern Missouri Vernon County in west central Missouri * Until 400 PM CDT Sunday. * At 951 AM CDT, Doppler radar and rain gauges indicated that 1 to 2 inches of rain fell across the area late Saturday night and Sunday morning. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Nevada, Fort Scott, Lamar, El Dorado Springs, Stockton, Greenfield, Lockwood and Golden City. This includes the following low water crossings Highway 97 at Keller Branch 8 miles north of Lockwood, Highway 54, 3 miles east of Deerfield, Route E at Cedar Creek east of Sylvania, Route C at Horse Creek east of Milford, Route KK at Dry Wood Creek 5 miles northwest of Moundville, Route K at Cedar Creek southwest of Caplinger Mills and Route K at Dry Wood Creek east of Arcadia. This advisory will replace the previously issued Flood Advisories for the area.
Buffalo, MObuffaloreflex.com

Crashes 5/12/21

A Bolivar woman was injured Wednesday, May 5, in a one-vehicle crash west of Fair Grove, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Sarah I. Hampshire, 18, was westbound on Route CC a half-mile west of Fair Grove at 3:15 p.m. May 5 when the 2002 Buick Century she was driving went off the road and struck an embankment.
Christian County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Christian, Dallas, Greene, Polk, Webster, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:01:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Christian; Dallas; Greene; Polk; Webster; Wright FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR NORTHEASTERN CHRISTIAN, SOUTHWESTERN DALLAS, GREENE, SOUTHEASTERN POLK, WEBSTER AND SOUTHWESTERN WRIGHT COUNTIES At 1013 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Springfield, Republic, Marshfield, Battlefield, Strafford, Willard, Rogersville and Seymour. This includes the following low water crossings Farm Road 164 at The James River just east of Springfield, Farm Road 175 at The Sac River 5 miles southwest of Fair Grove, Route CC west of Fair Grove at The Pomme De Terre River, Route E and Farm Road 235 just east of Fair Grove, Highway 125 just south of Highway 60, Route C at The Little Sac River north of Strafford and Farm Road 134 at The James River northeast of Turners.
Cedar County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cedar, Dade, Greene, Polk, St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 02:01:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cedar; Dade; Greene; Polk; St. Clair FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR CEDAR, NORTHEASTERN DADE, NORTHWESTERN GREENE, SOUTHWESTERN POLK, SOUTH CENTRAL ST. CLAIR AND EASTERN VERNON COUNTIES At 915 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms is coming to an end. However, minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include El Dorado Springs, Stockton, Walnut Grove, Fair Play, Morrisville, Dadeville, Jerico Springs and Aldrich. This includes the following low water crossings Route K at Cedar Creek southwest of Caplinger Mills, Route M at Bear Creek east of Stockton, Route W at Turkey Creek just west of Eudora, Highway 215 west of Bona and Farm Road 22 at Asher Creek 6 miles east of Walnut Grove.
Polk County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 13:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 04:07:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Polk FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR EASTERN BOURBON, BARTON, CEDAR, DADE, WESTERN DALLAS, SOUTHERN POLK AND VERNON COUNTIES At 1059 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Nevada, Fort Scott, Lamar, El Dorado Springs, Stockton, Greenfield, Lockwood and Golden City. This includes the following low water crossings Highway 97 at Keller Branch 8 miles north of Lockwood, Highway 54, 3 miles east of Deerfield, Route E at Cedar Creek east of Sylvania, Route C at Horse Creek east of Milford, Route KK at Dry Wood Creek 5 miles northwest of Moundville, Route K at Cedar Creek southwest of Caplinger Mills and Route K at Dry Wood Creek east of Arcadia.
Dallas County, MOweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dallas, Greene, Polk, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 04:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dallas; Greene; Polk; Webster The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Webster County in southwestern Missouri Southern Dallas County in southwestern Missouri Southern Polk County in southwestern Missouri Greene County in southwestern Missouri * Until 500 AM CDT. * At 408 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Walnut Grove, or 16 miles south of Bolivar, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Northern Springfield... Marshfield Willard... Strafford Ash Grove... Fair Grove Walnut Grove... Pleasant Hope Niangua... Duncan Elkland... Sacville Glidewell... Ebenezer Bassville... Brighton Bois D`arc... Northview Olive... Cave Springs This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 72 and 109. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Greene County, MOweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Greene, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 04:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Greene; Polk A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM CDT FOR SOUTHERN POLK...NORTHWESTERN GREENE AND EASTERN DADE COUNTIES At 402 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Walnut Grove, or 14 miles southwest of Bolivar, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bolivar... Stockton Lake Ash Grove... Greenfield Walnut Grove... Pleasant Hope Morrisville... Everton Dadeville... Halfway Aldrich... Sacville Brighton... Eudora Neola... Goodson Bona HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Polk County, MOBolivar Herald Free Press

Public record for Wednesday, May 5

The following felony charges have been filed in Polk County Circuit Court:. Caleb Michael Moriarity, born 1986, Rockaway Beach; class D felony tampering with motor vehicle — first degree, class E felony resisting arrest; warrant issued; $45,000 plus conditions; due in court May 5. CIVIL ACTIONS. The following civil suits...