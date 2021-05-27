Rain chances increasing once again

Rain can be a nice surprise when you’re in a drought, and especially when temperatures are in the 90’s. Living in a desert we usually don’t see a lot of rain during the summer season, but we can get some storms to pop up every now and then. Thunderstorms can be very spotty, isolated, and sporadic. Some thunderstorms are short lived and others can last a while. Thunderstorms can even be dry in our area, leading to fire starts. Thunderstorms can also produce a lot of rain within a short time. Areas east of the Rockies can get strong thunderstorms that produces inches of rainfall within hours. The ocean fuels the storms and provides a lot of heat and moisture for them to thrive. While we are not too far from the ocean, the water is much cooler and not as conducive for thunderstorm development. Our thunderstorms don’t last as long, and are therefore weaker.