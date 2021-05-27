Cancel
Victoria, TX

Rain chances increasing once again

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVICTORIA, Texas – This evening expect a partly cloudy sky with increasing clouds overnight. Lows headed for the mid 70s. On Friday, expect isolated showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s. A storm complex may arrive late Friday into early Sunday that may give us a chance for showers and storms and bring the threat of gusty winds.

Slight Rain Chances Return

SYNOPSIS – Typical early June weather is on tap for the remainder of the week and the weekend. We’ll see daily highs in the upper 80s, with lows in the lower 70s. Partly cloudy skies will give way to some pop-up shower and thunderstorm activity each afternoon, but the overall coverage will be limited. Better rain chances arrive early next week.
Rain chance increasing for the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. - A storm system located in west Texas Thursday evening is projected to bring soggy weather to the ArkLaTex this weekend. Rain amounts could add up to over an inch through late Sunday. Here is the forecast timeline:. Rain spreads north across the ArkLaTex on Friday. Rainy weather...
Rain chance increasing for the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. - A storm system located in west Texas Thursday evening is projected to bring soggy weather to the ArkLaTex this weekend. Rain amounts could add up to over an inch through late Sunday. Here is the forecast timeline:. Rain spreads north across the ArkLaTex on Friday. More from...
Rain chance increasing for the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. - A storm system located in west Texas Thursday evening is projected to bring soggy weather to the ArkLaTex this weekend. Rain amounts could add up to over an inch through late Sunday. Here is the forecast timeline:. Rain spreads north across the ArkLaTex on Friday. More from...
Rain chance increasing for the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. - A storm system located in west Texas Thursday evening is projected to bring soggy weather to the ArkLaTex this weekend. Rain amounts could add up to over an inch through late Sunday. Here is the forecast timeline:. Rain spreads north across the ArkLaTex on Friday. Rainy weather...
Increasing Rain Chances Into the Weekend

Friday will feature mostly cloudy skies with a few hit-and-miss showers and storms as the influence of an upper-level low continues to impact the region. The best chance for scattered showers and storms will be south of the Dallas Fort-Worth area. Highs will range from the mid-70s to low-80s Friday afternoon.
Good chances for rain this weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -A very seasonal weather pattern locks in for weekend with mostly sunny skies and afternoon storms building each day. Temperatures will remain warm, topping out in the low 90s inland and upper 80s near the coast. Humidity will be high and winds will blow from the southeast,...
Summer Rain Chances

Rain can be a nice surprise when you’re in a drought, and especially when temperatures are in the 90’s. Living in a desert we usually don’t see a lot of rain during the summer season, but we can get some storms to pop up every now and then. Thunderstorms can be very spotty, isolated, and sporadic. Some thunderstorms are short lived and others can last a while. Thunderstorms can even be dry in our area, leading to fire starts. Thunderstorms can also produce a lot of rain within a short time. Areas east of the Rockies can get strong thunderstorms that produces inches of rainfall within hours. The ocean fuels the storms and provides a lot of heat and moisture for them to thrive. While we are not too far from the ocean, the water is much cooler and not as conducive for thunderstorm development. Our thunderstorms don’t last as long, and are therefore weaker.