Drake Spotted Leaving Late Night Dinner Date With Gorgeous Mystery Woman — See Pic

Bennifer is getting cozy. The former fiancés all but confirmed their romantic reunion yesterday while stepping out for dinner at Wolfgang Puck's new restaurant in West Hollywood. In new photos obtained by Page Six, Lopez and Affleck can be seen embracing each other with the actress's face nuzzled into Affleck's shoulder as they walk into the restaurant together. Lopez wore a tan coat with a hot-pink knit sweater, dark-wash skinny jeans, and nude stiletto heels for the apparent date night. Meanwhile, Affleck appeared dapper in a leather jacket, black jeans, and crisp white sneakers. According to the outlet, the couple were seen holding hands as they entered the dining establishment.