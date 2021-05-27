Cancel
Beverly Hills, CA

Drake Spotted Leaving Late Night Dinner Date With Gorgeous Mystery Woman — See Pic

By Emily Selleck
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 7 days ago
‘God’s Plan’ hitmaker Drake has been seen dining with a mystery brunette at Beverly Hills hotspot Avra, following his big BBMAs win. Just days after Drake‘s big win at the Billboard Music Awards, the Canadian rapper was spotted grabbing a late night dinner with a stunning mystery woman. The “Nice For What” hitmaker was photographed dining at Avra restaurant in Beverly Hills in the early hours of May 27, alongside a brunette companion. He opted for a black tank top and layered gold chain necklaces, while his female friend rocked a sheer top, and pulled her hair back into a ponytail.

