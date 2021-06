Coach Heidi DeHaan says it's a rebuilding year for the program, which had to cancel its planned season opener.At the very least, it's been an extremely interesting opening season for the Tigard girls basketball team. The Tigers had to cancel their first game planned Wednesday, May 19, because there weren't enough players, due to the fact 12 girls on the team were just coming off a COVID-19 quarantine, said Tigard varsity coach Heidi DeHaan. Even Friday's matchup with St. Mary's Academy will mean playing with a limited roster. But that's not what DeHaan was focusing on Wednesday. She had the...