Why Anya Taylor-Joy's Upcoming Film Already Has Twitter In A Frenzy

The latter half of 2021 is shaping up to have a lot of really awesome movies coming out. That makes sense considering how many movies had to get delayed during COVID and then how many of them had to move from the early spring to the fall because of the botched vaccine rollout. While the pandemic isn't over, the vaccine rate is rising, and things are beginning to reopen. Pending some sort of disaster, we should have a summer, fall, and winter movie season, and one of the interesting projects is Last Night in Soho. The Edgar Wright departure from comedy to psychological thriller was actually shot in 2019, and earlier this year, it was delayed from April 2021 to October 2021. We don't know that much about the movie so far, but rising star Thomasin McKenzie teased to Empire the twisty script and the "sixth sense" that Eloise has.