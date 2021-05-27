Why Anya Taylor-Joy's Upcoming Film Already Has Twitter In A Frenzy
In 2019, Deadline announced Edgar Wright – the genius behind "Baby Driver" and "Scott Pilgrim vs. The World" – was finally working on his next big film. At the time, "Last Night in Soho" was slated to premiere in late 2020 but had to reschedule because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Wright co-wrote and directed the film, which stars Golden-Globe winning actress Anya-Taylor Joy, Matt Smith from "The Crown," and rising star Thomasin McKenzie.www.thelist.com