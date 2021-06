Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Even Trey Lance had no idea that the San Francisco 49ers intended to draft him with the No. 3 overall pick. The team was very secretive following a massive trade on March 26. Everyone knew it was for a quarterback, but no one knew which quarterback it would be. There was still a lot of uncertainty surrounding the 49ers' plan.