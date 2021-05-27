Cancel
LGBTQ+ employees less satisfied at work

By Hope King
Axios
 7 days ago
Despite promises of building more equitable workplaces, the newest Diversity and Inclusion report from Glassdoor shows the reality is still far off — especially for LGBTQ+ employees who report less satisfaction at work. Why it matters: Companies have been on a hiring frenzy for chief diversity officers in the year...

