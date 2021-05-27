The Heartwarming Reason Kate Middleton Wore A Pink Dress

The royal family has had its fair share of ups and downs this year, to say the very least. From Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's jaw-dropping tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, in which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex covered everything from Markle's unfair treatment in the media to her gut-wrenching admission to having suicidal thoughts while pregnant with baby Archie (via The New York Times), to the death of Prince Philip, who had been married to Queen Elizabeth II for a whopping 74 years, it's safe to say the royal family is long-overdue for a little uplifting news to put a pep back in their step.