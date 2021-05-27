Cancel
Letchworth State Park: The Complete Guide

Letchworth State Park is often called the Grand Canyon of the East thanks to its 17-mile gorge carved by the Genesee River. The canyon walls reach up to 600 feet high in some places and there are three major waterfalls as well as more than 50 smaller ones. Located in Western New York, day-trippers from Buffalo and Rochester can check out some of the park's gorgeous waterfalls on a quick visit. If you have more time to explore, there are more than 60 miles of hiking trails in the park and white-water rafting along the Genesee River is a popular warmer-weather activity. Here's everything you need to know about this gem of a state park.

