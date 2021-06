Most English speakers will be aware that when it comes to spelling, American English users and British English users follow different paths. From "flavor" vs "flavour," "color" vs "colour," "organize" vs "organise, and "center" vs "centre," the examples are plenty. While these subtle but sometimes infuriating differences have puzzled people for ages, not many are aware that these quirks of American spelling can be traced back to one single man and his quest to make spelling words a bit easier: Noah Webster. Yep, the one responsible for the Webster's dictionary.