Sam Levenson once said this about the relationship between grandparents and their grandchildren: “The reason grandparents and grandchildren get along so well is that they have a common enemy.” Vicious but sort of true. There is a bond between grandparents and grandchildren that is sort of lovely and almost exclusionary to the tie that binds them; the parents. In the very best cases, grandparents and grandkids find a way to be friends and co-conspirators. Like in these photos of royal grandfathers with their grandkids, for instance. While it’s the nature of the monarchy to be proper most of the time, the rules appear to get bent for grandkids.