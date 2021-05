The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has some redemption to do. In recent seasons, the show has been filled with gang-ups, cover-ups and secrets that the ladies will fight tooth and nail (read: sue everyone in the book) to keep off-camera. But this year, there’s hope. Garcelle Beauvais is back for a second season with her buddy Sutton Stracke getting a diamond of her own. Crystal Kung Minkoff is a newbie introduced by none other than friend-of Kathy Hilton, who has already proven to be the wacky side character this show needed. And Erika Jayne’s ongoing legal issues are sure to bring the drama.