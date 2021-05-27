Cancel
Chicago, IL

Say the Word: Katie Kim, Journalist

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRace has shaped our lives throughout history and continues to do so to this day. As many in America and in Chicago seek new awareness about race, it is important now more than ever to be educated on and to shed light on modern racism, particularly amid a spike in anti-Asian discrimination and hate crimes.

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

