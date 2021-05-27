Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Ulta Beauty Blows Past Estimates, Raises Forecast

By Tom Bemis
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hFll5_0aDsSuhS00

Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) - Get Report blew past analyst revenue and earnings estimates and raised its full-year forecast as economic reopenings and stimulus checks boosted sales in its fiscal first quarter.

After the bell Thursday, the company reported diluted earnings per share of $4.10 on revenue of $1.94 billion vs. a loss of $1.39 a share on revenue of $1.17 billion in the same period a year ago. The results included a 3-cents-a-share benefit from income tax accounting for share-based compensation.

The company had been expected to report earnings of $1.99 a share, on sales of $1.7 billion, based on a FactSet survey of 26 analysts.

“The net sales increase during the first quarter of fiscal 2021 was primarily due to the favorable impact in the U.S. from improving consumer confidence, government stimulus payments and the easing of COVID-19 restrictions,” the company said in a statement.

Ulta raised its full-year comparable-sales growth forecast to 23% to 25% from a previous forecast of 15% to 17%. It forecast full-year diluted earnings per share of $11.50 to $11.95 from a previous forecast of $8.85 to $9.30.

The company said it repurchased 1.24 million shares of its common stock during the quarter at a cost of $392.3 million. It said as of May 1, it still had $1.1 billion available under the $1.6 billion share repurchase program announced in March of 2020.

“The Ulta Beauty team delivered an outstanding start to the year, with sales and earnings exceeding fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2019 first quarter levels,” said Mary Dillon, CEO, in the statement.

During the first quarter of fiscal 2021, the Company repurchased 1,243,209 shares of its common stock at a cost of $392.3 million. As of May 1, 2021, $1.1 billion remained available under the $1.6 billion share repurchase program announced in March 2020.

Shares of Ulta rose $15.39, or 4.7%, to $343.75 in after-hours trading.

In March, at the time of its last financial report, Ulta named the company’s president, Dave Kimbell to succeed current CEO Mary Dillon later this year.

Earlier this month, rival beauty products retailer Sally Beauty (SBH) - Get Report reported better-than-expected results.

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
393
Followers
20K+
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Dillon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earnings Estimates#Full Year Earnings#Cost Estimates#Trading Revenue#Per Share Earnings#Ulta Beauty Inc#Ulta#Factset#Company#Consumer Confidence#After Hours Trading#Income Tax Accounting#Economic Reopenings#Stimulus Checks#Sbh#Share Based Compensation#March#Ceo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Income Tax
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: Lululemon Athletica Q1 Earnings

Shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results. Earnings per share increased 427.27% year over year to $1.16, which beat the estimate of $0.91. Revenue of $1,226,000,000 rose by 88.05% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,130,000,000. Outlook. lululemon Sees FY21...
Financial Reportsstateofpress.com

Lululemon Athletica Results Beat in Q1 on Reopening Joy By Investing.com

Investing.com – Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:) reported Thursday first-quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts as the reopening of its stores bolstered growth. Lululemon Athletica shares gained 2.60% in after-hours trade following the report. Lululemon Athletica announced earnings per share of $1.16 on revenue of $1.23B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of...
StocksBusiness Insider

Why Five Below's Stock Is Heating Up Today

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) is trading higher Friday morning after the company announced better-than-expected financial results. What Happened: Five Below reported first-quarter earnings of 88 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 65 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $597.8 million, which beat the estimate of $551.14 million.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Should You Buy Chewy Stock Ahead of Earnings?

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY), the online pet retailer, is set to report first-quarter earnings on June 10. The company is experiencing surging sales during the pandemic with many folks looking to avoid shopping in stores. Sometimes referred to as the Amazon of pet stores, because it sells exclusively online, Chewy also caught...
Stocksinvesting.com

Ambarella Gains As It Beats Estimates, Raises Guidance

Investing – Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) shares erased their early losses and were trading higher a day after it announced exceeding its revenue forecast for the quarter ended April 30 and built on it to give an optimistic forecast, supply chain challenges notwithstanding. Strong demand for its video chips and components, many...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Conn's shares soar 10% premarket after earnings blow past estimates

Furniture retailer Conn's Inc. shares soared 10% in premarket trade Thursday, after the company posted first-quarter earnings that crushed expectations. The Woodlands, Texas-based Conn's said it had net income of $45.4 million, or $1.52 a share, in the quarter, after a loss of $56.2 million, or $1.95 a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings excluding a loss on extinguishment of debt came to $1.55 a share, well ahead of the 30 cents FactSet consensus. Revenue came to $363.7 million, up from $317.2 million a year ago, and ahead of the $327.0 million FactSet consensus. Same-store sales rose 19.4%, compared with a FactSet consensus of 5.5%. "Strong first quarter sales were driven by a 70.0% increase in retail sales financed through cash, credit card, and third-party offerings, as our in-house credit underwriting strategy remained conservative during the quarter," Chief Executive Norm Miller said in a statement. The company is aiming to expand retail sales across is financing options in fiscal 2022 and will focus on digital transformation. Shares have gained 105% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 12%.
EconomyZacks.com

Advance Auto Parts' (AAP) Q1 Earnings Beat, '21 View Raised

AAP - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of $3.34 per share for first-quarter 2021 (ended Apr 24, 2021), skyrocketing 234% from the prior-year figure. The reported figure also beat Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.08 on higher-than-expected comps growth. For the first quarter, comparable store sales increased 24.7%, outpacing the consensus mark of 13.33% growth.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Splunk Falls as Analysts Reassess Outlook After Earnings

Splunk (SPLK) - Get Report shares traded lower on Thursday after the infrastructure software company posted fiscal second-quarter sales that missed Wall Street forecasts, prompting several analysts to lower their price targets. Splunk shares were down 3.87% at $119 in premarket trading after the San Francisco-based company posted a wider-than-expected...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial ReportsStreet.Com

NetApp Tops Estimates, Raises Dividend and Boosts Share Buybacks

NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) - Get Report reported better-than-expected results for its fiscal fourth quarter, raised its dividend and announced a boost to its share buyback plan after the close, Wednesday. The company reported non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.19 on revenue of $1.56 billion. NetApp had been expected to make...
Economybizjournals

Ulta Beauty sales skyrocket as consumers return to stores

Ulta Beauty's fiscal first-quarter 2021 sales soared to record levels, exceeding not only the same period in Covid-restricted 2020 but also those of pre-pandemic 2019 as pent-up demand led consumers back to reopened stores, driving up revenue for the cosmetics retailer. Net sales increased 65.2% to $1.9 billion compared to...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.090-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $227.53 million-$227.53 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.60 million.
BusinessZacks.com

Buy Beaten-Down Lululemon Stock Before Q1 Earnings?

LULU - Free Report) ahead of its first quarter FY21 earnings release to help investors decide if they should consider buying the slumping athleisure stock. Wall Street has seemingly shaken off the inflation worries for the moment, with the Nasdaq trading above its 50-day moving average and the S&P 500 back within touching distance of its records. Clearly, investors need to stay vigilant about rising prices and what the Fed might do in response. But even if rates rise, yields could remain historically low, which likely extends TINA investing.
Skin CarePosted by
WWD

Ulta Beauty Joins 15 Percent Pledge

Ulta Beauty, the largest beauty retailer in the U.S., has joined the 15 Percent Pledge. The pledge, founded by accessories brand Brother Vellies’ Aurora James, mandates that participants give at least 15 percent of their shelf space to Black-owned brands. “This announcement is huge — and our partnership will have...