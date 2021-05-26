Discovery+ Special Will Tell the True Story Behind ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’

The latest installment to the iconic horror franchise attempts to distinguish itself from its predecessors — but may fail to hit the mark. Despite the innovation of much of the modern horror landscape, nothing gets the heart pounding quite like a classic haunted house tale. In fact, the success of “The Conjuring” Universe depends on it. With eight movies, including spin-offs like “Annabelle” and “The Curse of La Llorona,” the franchise chronicles the real-life careers of Ed and Lorraine Warren, famed paranormal investigators, as well as the related subjects of their investigations. Thus, each film’s opening credits merit the terrifying “Based on a true story” tagline. The newest installment, titled “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It,” was released on June 4, opening in first place at the box offices with an estimated $24 million.