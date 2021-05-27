Best Fishing Sunglasses to Keep Your Vision Sharp and Clear
Every angler needs a good pair of sunglasses. Sunglasses serve several key functions that not only help you catch fish, but also keep you safe and comfortable during your time on the water. Sunglasses provide UV and sun protection. Polarized sunglasses reduce the surface glare on water, which helps significantly with sight fishing. Beyond that, sunglasses are critical pieces of safety gear. Wearing sunglasses when fishing can prevent a stray hook from being embedded in your eye, saving you a trip to the ER and even permanent eye damage. This means that you absolutely don’t want to hit the water without your sunglasses. Here are five of the best fishing sunglasses made for anglers.www.fieldandstream.com