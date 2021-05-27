“This Is Us” To End With Season 6? Renewal Status, Release Date, Cast, Theories and Plot Details!

NOT MANY PEOPLE would dare to take an Airstream up to 90 miles an hour, but Milo Ventimiglia, believe it or not, has always had a bad-boy side. Still, the truth behind his need for speed is much more Milo the man and less, perhaps, the rebel many used to make him out to be. He tested the limits of his 55 mph chrome caravan because he was hell-bent on getting to work on time. And that, too, is badass, though perhaps not in the conventional way. Which is okay, because conventional Milo Ventimiglia is very much not.