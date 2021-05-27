Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Prince William sticks to a safe style formula for a reason

By Stephen Doig
msn.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was with a pang of sentiment that I looked over pictures of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge perusing the mushy peas and pickled eggs at the Anstruther Fish Bar in Fife, before a walk in the quaint seaside village of Pittenweem. The East Neuk, as the area is called, happens to be where I call home. But it wasn’t just the setting that seemed so comfortably familiar; Prince William’s wardrobe was as under-the-radar as could possibly be, a facsimile of every other outfit he’s worn over the last decade or so.

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Prince Charles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Prince#British Royal Family#Uk#Kate Style#Kate Middleton Style#Blue Shirt#Scottish#Tartans#Savile Row#Telegraph Luxury#Front Page#Duke#Handsome Outerwear#Dark Blue Chinos#Suede Boots#Shirt Collars#Preppy Attire#Cashmere Sweater#Blazer#Exquisite Taste
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

Royal Tea: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William and More

Another day, another piping hot serving of royal tea. Piers Morgan is claiming that Good Morning Britain is desperate to get him back after his departure in March following controversial remarks, which many deemed racist, about Meghan Markle. The ratings of GMB have plummeted since Morgan left. He’s open to...
CelebritiesIn Style

Kate Middleton Wants to See Prince William in a Spider-Man Suit

Royal-watchers and fans of Kate Middleton and Prince William may be used to see the Cambridges buttoned-up, but if Kate has her way, William could be trading in his tailored suit for some spandex. In a chat for her Hold Still photo exhibit, Kate spoke to Jason Baird, a martial arts teacher who, along with his pal Andrew Baldock, wore superhero costumes during daily runs to give neighborhood kids a dose of fun during lockdown. The video was filmed back in fall 2020, when Baird submitted a photo of himself performing a backflip while kids watch from their windows.
CelebritiesPosted by
HOLAUSA

Kate Middleton jokes she might have to buy Prince William this costume

Is someone’s royal spidey sense tingling? During a phone call with one of the finalists from the Hold Still 2020 project, the Duchess of Cambridge joked that she might have to buy a Spider-Man costume for her husband Prince William . Kate spoke with martial arts teacher Jason Baird in the recorded call, which took place last autumn. At the start of lockdown, Jason and his friend Andrew Baldock used their daily exercise time to dress up as the superhero to bring smiles to children in Stockport.
Celebritieszapgossip.com

Peter Crouch wants Prince William as a guest on his show

Peter Crouch wants Prince William to be a guest on his new television programme. The ex-England football international is co-hosting ‘Crouchy’s Year-Late Euros: Live’ with Maya Jama and Alex Horne, which starts in June. And after the Duke of Cambridge proved to be such a good sport on his ‘That Peter Crouch Podcast’ in 2020, the 40-year-old now wants William to make an appearance on his television show, which runs in conjunction with this summer’s football European Championships.
CelebritiesPopculture

Kate Middleton Thinks Prince William Should Dress up as Marvel Superhero

Kate Middleton has an excellent idea for husband Prince William's next costume party after being inspired by the National Portrait Gallery's Hold Still project. In a conversation newly uploaded to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Instagram account and YouTube page, Kate speaks with Jason Baird, whose Spider-Man performances for local children during lockdown went viral last year.
Celebritiesperuzi.xyz

Prince William reacts to baby news

The Queen, Prince William, and Kate Middleton have congratulated Meghan and Harry on the birth of their daughter, Lilibet Diana. Her Majesty and the royals tonight said they were “delighted” at the news and made a touching tribute to the couple and their baby girl – who has been named in the Queen’s honour.
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Duchess of Cambridge is 'mediator' for Princes Harry and William

The Duchess of Cambridge is "mediating" between Princes Harry and William. The brothers continue to have a strained relationship at present following the Duke of Sussex's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey and his and his wife, Duchess Meghan's decision to leave the royal family, but Catherine has been "doing the best she can" to be "peacemaker".
CelebritiesPosted by
Newsweek

How Prince Harry and Prince William Political Controversies Compare

Prince William was this week accused of risking the royal family's cherished reputation for political impartiality—months after Prince Harry commented on the U.S. election. The monarchy in Britain, by convention, is expected to remain politically impartial to avoid the perception it represents some in society more than others. However, over...
Designers & Collectionspurewow.com

Princes William & Harry Just Loaned ﻿Out Their Mom’s Wedding Gown for a Great Reason

If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with Princess Diana’s iconic wedding dress, now’s your chance to do just that. The brand-new Kensington Palace exhibit, Royal Style in the Making, is now open to the public. Although the display features a variety of historical fashion pieces, the most notable is the stunning centerpiece: Princess Diana’s wedding gown.
CelebritiesTelegraph

Lilibet Diana: The real reason behind the name chosen by Prince Harry and Meghan

Finally we have heard the pitter patter of tiny royal feet from across the pond with the arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes' newborn daughter, Lilibet Diana. Royal watchers were taken by surprise by the baby's first name - which is in honour of the Queen's childhood moniker - although the couple were always expected to pay tribute to Harry's late mother.
WorldRogersville Review

Prince William remembers grandfather Prince Philip on 100th birthday

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge led the British royal family’s tributes to the late Duke of Edinburgh on what would have been his 100th birthday on Thursday (10.06.21). The couple joined their family members in remembering Prince Philip who passed away in April at the age of 99. Speaking...
Celebritiescharlottenews.net

Kate Middleton, Prince William missed Queen's celebration

London [UK], June 12 (ANI): Trooping the Colour, the annual public celebration of Queen Elizabeth's birthday, which usually sees the royal family gather on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, had some familiar faces missing for the second consecutive year on Saturday. According to Fox News, this year's festivities at Windsor...
U.K.kentlive.news

Palace plan to use Prince William and Kate to strengthen Union, say reports

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge may be asked to spend more time in Scotland under plans reportedly drawn up by palace officials to bolster the Union. Kate and William would spend more time at Balmoral and strengthen ties with their former university town of St Andrews if the proposals go ahead, according to the Sunday Times.