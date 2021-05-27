Prince William sticks to a safe style formula for a reason

It was with a pang of sentiment that I looked over pictures of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge perusing the mushy peas and pickled eggs at the Anstruther Fish Bar in Fife, before a walk in the quaint seaside village of Pittenweem. The East Neuk, as the area is called, happens to be where I call home. But it wasn’t just the setting that seemed so comfortably familiar; Prince William’s wardrobe was as under-the-radar as could possibly be, a facsimile of every other outfit he’s worn over the last decade or so.