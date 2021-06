At this point in his career, Ben Whishaw has been acting for more than half of his life. The amount of hard work and dedication he’s voted to acting certainly hasn’t gone unnoticed and it’s clear that he found his true calling. Since making his on-screen debut, he has gone on to build a very impressive resume that includes a variety of TV and film roles. He is most well known for being in shows like The Hour and Fargo. Regardless of what kind of project he’s working on, Ben has a way of authentically bringing all of his characters to life. His fans will be excited to know that he has some great projects in the works. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Ben Whishaw.