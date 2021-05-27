Cancel
Salesforce raises annual revenue, profit outlook

By MarketScreener
marketscreener.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Salesforce.com Inc raised its full-year forecast for revenue as well as profit, and reported quarterly revenue that beat analysts' estimates, following increased demand for its cloud-based software due to a pandemic-led shift to remote work. The company's shares rose 5.4% to $238 on Thursday in extended trading. Online software...

www.marketscreener.com
Marketskfgo.com

Broadcom forecasts upbeat current-quarter sales on 5G ramp up

(Reuters) – Broadcom Inc forecast current-quarter revenue above Wall Street expectations on Thursday, as the semiconductor firm is set to benefit from the rising adoption of 5G technology. As the global roll-out of 5G ramps up, strong demand for higher-priced chips used in smart phones will benefit Broadcom, which counts...
Financial Reports
Reuters

Lululemon beats quarterly revenue estimates

June 3 (Reuters) - Strong demand for comfortable pants and sports bras helped Lululemon Athletica Inc beat quarterly revenue estimates on Thursday, as extended home stays led to a home-fitness boom. Net revenue rose to $1.23 billion in the first quarter, from $652 million a year earlier. Analysts on average...
Financial Reports

Tatneft 1Q Net Profit, Revenue Rose

Tatneft PJSC said Friday that net profit and revenue for the first quarter of 2021 rose from the previous quarter. The Russian oil-and-gas company reported a quarterly net profit of 43.59 billion Russian rubles ($595.2 million), compared with RUB24.89 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020. Revenue rose to RUB257.83...
Financial Reports

DocuSign shares rise on stronger than expected quarterly earnings

Shares in digital document signing tools company DocuSign Inc. rose in after-hours trading after the company beat Wall Street expectations in its quarterly earnings report. For the quarter ended April 30, DocuSign reported revenue rose 58% from a year ago, to $469.1 million. Subscription revenue rose even more, up 61%, to $451.9 million. The company reported a profit before costs such as stock compensation of 44 cents per share, up from 12 cents a year ago and 37 cents in the previous quarter.
World
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Uruguay's DLocal valued at nearly $9 bln in Nasdaq debut

(Adds details on offering, CEO comment, underwriters, background) June 3 (Reuters) - Shares of DLocal Ltd jumped nearly 48% in their U.S. stock market debut on Thursday, giving the Uruguayan cross-border payments company a market capitalization of about $9 billion. Shares opened at $31, compared with the initial public offering...
Markets
Reuters

Salesforce Ventures-backed Outreach raises $200 mln at a $4.4 bln valuation

Sales intelligence provider Outreach said on Wednesday it had raised $200 million in a funding round led by new investors Premji Invest and STEADFAST Capital Ventures, taking the startup's valuation to $4.4 billion. Other new investors such as Tiger Global Management, Sequoia Capital Global Equities and Vista Public Strategies participated...
Stocks
MarketWatch

Ciena's stock rallies after profit, revenue beats

Shares of Ciena Corp. rallied 2.0% in premarket trading Thursday, after the networking systems company reported fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations, amid signs of improved customer spending. Net income rose to $103.1 million, or 66 cents a share, from $91.7 million, or 59 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share fell to 62 cents from 76 cents but beat the FactSet consensus of 48 cents. Revenue declined 6.7% to $833.9 million, above the FactSet consensus of $829.2 million, as products sales fell 9.4% to $670.0 million while services sales increased 6.3% to $163.9 million. Chief Executive Gary Smith said "encouraging signs in the market environment," including improvements in customer spending, gives him "strong visibility and confidence" in the company's ability to achieve its financial targets this year. The stock has gained 3.0% year to date through Wednesday, while the S&P 500 has advanced 12.0%.
Financial Reports

Splunk's revenue beats Wall Street estimates in the fiscal first quarter.

The American technology firm reports a wider-than-expected loss in Q1. Splunk shares were over 2% down in extended trading on Wednesday. Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) said on Wednesday its revenue in the fiscal first-quarter beat Wall Street estimates. The company, however, reported a wider-than-expected loss in Q1. Financial performance. Splunk...
Financial Reports

Splunk Q1 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Splunk Inc. (SPLK) reported first-quarter net loss of $471.0 million or $2.89 per share, wider than last year's loss of $305.6 million or $1.94 per share last year. Adjusted loss for the quarter was $0.91 per share, compared to a loss of $0.56 per share last year. Analysts...
Business
Reuters

UPDATE 2-GM raises profit outlook as it shifts chips to trucks

(Recasts throughout, adds details on truck production plans.) June 3 (Reuters) - General Motors Co said Wednesday it expects first half profits will be “significantly better” than previously forecast, in part because of success shifting scarce semiconductors to boost production of highly profitable trucks in North America. The Detroit automaker...
Stocks
TheStreet

Splunk Falls as Analysts Reassess Outlook After Earnings

Splunk (SPLK) - Get Report shares traded lower on Thursday after the infrastructure software company posted fiscal second-quarter sales that missed Wall Street forecasts, prompting several analysts to lower their price targets. Splunk shares were down 3.87% at $119 in premarket trading after the San Francisco-based company posted a wider-than-expected...
Business

Apple Ranks Third in Annual Fortune 500 List With $275 Billion Revenue

Apple has regained its third-place position in the annual Fortune 500 rankings of the largest companies in the United States by revenue. Apple earned $274.5 billion in revenue in the last fiscal year, an increase of 5.5 percent, and made $57.4 billion in profit, a 3.9 percent increase. Last year,...
Financial Reports

CORRECT: Chemring raises interim dividend on profit increase

(Clarifying that financial half-year ended April 30 and correcting that dividend comparison was to previous interim payout.) (Alliance News) - Chemring Group PLC on Thursday increased its interim dividend after reporting a rise in both profit and revenue in the first half of its financial year. The Hampshire-based defence contractor...
Financial Reports

B&M discount chain doubles its annual profits

Profits at discount chain B&M have more than doubled in the 12 months to 27 March. The retailer reported group pre-tax profits of £525.4m, up from £252m the year before, thanks to strong trading during lockdowns. B&M is planning to open 43 more stores across the business in 2021. However,...
Financial Reports

Zoom Reports Customer Growth in Latest Quarter, Raises Expectation

Zoom Video Communications Inc. said that its largest customers by revenue more than doubled from a year earlier, extending what has been a banner year for the videoconferencing company as people return to the office. Zoom, which became a household name during the pandemic, also raised its expectations for the...
Financial Reports

HP Enterprise Swings to Profit on 11% Higher Revenue

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE) - Get Report, the major provider of IT equipment and services, swung to a fiscal second-quarter profit from a year-earlier loss on 11% higher revenue. The figures largely exceeded the estimates of Wall Street analysts. GAAP profit in the fiscal-third-quarter outlook came up short of expectations. For...
Financial Reports

Braze Surpasses $200 Million Annual Recurring Revenue

NEW YORK, June 2, 2021 – Braze, the comprehensive customer engagement platform, today announced it has surpassed $200 million annual recurring revenue (ARR), 18 months after crossing the $100 million ARR milestone. In addition, Braze announced the appointments of Datadog Chief Financial Officer (CFO) David Obstler to its board of directors as Audit Chair, and Pankaj Malik as its Chief Accounting Officer.