Atlas : Announces Significant Enhancements and Total Capacity Increase to its Industry-Leading Innovative $2.5 billion Portfolio Financing Program (Form 6-K)

Announces Significant Enhancements and Total Capacity Increase to its Industry-Leading. Innovative $2.5 billion Portfolio Financing Program. London, UK, May 24, 2021 - Seaspan Corporation ('Seaspan'), a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlas Corp. ('Atlas') (NYSE: ATCO), has entered into a note purchase agreement to issue, in a private placement (the 'Private Placement'), $500 million principal amount of fixed rate, sustainability-linked senior secured notes (the 'Notes'), of which $450 million principal amount was issued and sold on Friday, May 21, 2021 and $50 million is expected to be issued and sold on August 12, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The Private Placement, which involved over 20 prominent investors, was completed as part of Seaspan's amended and upsized $2.5 billion vessel portfolio financing program (the 'Program') and constitutes the largest reported sustainability-linked US private placement. The Program, which was initially established in 2019, is now comprised of $2.0 billion of bank credit facilities and $500 million of the Notes.