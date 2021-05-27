U.Va. to eliminate all restrictions pertaining to social distancing, gathering limits and visitors Friday

In spring 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded, the University created the option for students to choose between a credit/general credit/no credit or a standard letter grading scale for each class. This decision was made with hopes that it would help students and teachers alike adjust to online learning and any other unforeseen circumstances that might arise as the pandemic progressed. Now, over a year later, students have been taking advantage of the grading option for three semesters with more students taking advantage of it this past spring than in previous semesters.