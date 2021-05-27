U.Va. to eliminate all restrictions pertaining to social distancing, gathering limits and visitors Friday
University leadership announced that the University will no longer limit gathering sizes and that students, faculty and staff are no longer required to social distance beginning Friday at midnight in a University-wide email sent Thursday afternoon. Visitors from outside the University will also no longer be restricted, and students, academic division faculty and staff are no longer required to use Hoos Health Check app before coming to Grounds. Email notifications for the Hoos Health Check app will also be turned off.www.cavalierdaily.com