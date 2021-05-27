Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

U.Va. to eliminate all restrictions pertaining to social distancing, gathering limits and visitors Friday

UV Cavalier Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity leadership announced that the University will no longer limit gathering sizes and that students, faculty and staff are no longer required to social distance beginning Friday at midnight in a University-wide email sent Thursday afternoon. Visitors from outside the University will also no longer be restricted, and students, academic division faculty and staff are no longer required to use Hoos Health Check app before coming to Grounds. Email notifications for the Hoos Health Check app will also be turned off.

www.cavalierdaily.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Northam
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Social Distance#Public Policy#Social Policy#Public Services#Health Policy#The Hoos Health Check#Cdc#The Student Health Center#Health Medical Center#Grounds#U Va#Healthyhoos#Commonwealth#University Policy#Guidelines#University Administrators#Gathering Sizes#K 12 Students#University Leadership
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Public Health
Related
Sacramento, CAmymotherlode.com

Social Distancing And Business Restrictions Ending June 15th

Sacramento, CA–June 15th will bring some sweeping changes to California and COVID-19 regulations, it was already announced that the color-coded tier system and mask requirements would be leaving mid-June but on Friday state officials added social distancing and business capacity restrictions. Secretary of California Health and Human Services Dr. Mark...
Virginia Statewina.com

Some Virginia COVID numbers all-time bests heading into easing restrictions Friday

RICHMOND (WINA) – The state health department dashboard continues to show massive improvement in Virginia’s COVID mitigation efforts. The dashboard shows 76 new COVID cases in their Monday morning tally, which is the lowest since March 2020. The numbers have caught Governor Northam’s attention, who points out the statewide testing positivity rate is at an all-time low of 2.8%. An average of 5 new cases per 100,000 population is lower than 45 states… and we have the lowest number of COVID hospitalizations since the Virginia Department of Health began tracking the numbers.
Virginia Statefairfaxva.gov

Virginia Ends COVID-19 Social Distancing and Capacity Restrictions; Unvaccinated People Should Still Wear Masks

Beginning Friday, May 28, Gov. Ralph Northam’s Executive Order 79 (PDF)takes effect, which lifts all remaining capacity limits for gatherings and social distancing requirements in previous executive orders. Earlier this month, the governor lifted the state’s indoor mask mandate for fully vaccinated individuals. However, fully vaccinated people may still choose...
Los Angeles County, CAAntelope Valley Press

State due to drop social distancing limits in June

SACRAMENTO — California no longer will require social distancing and will allow full capacity for businesses when the state reopens on June 15, the state’s top health official said Friday. “We’re at a place with this pandemic where those requirements of the past are no longer needed for the foreseeable...
Clay County, MNthefmextra.com

Clay County masking and social distancing policies change

Following an early-morning Personnel Issues Committee (PIC) meeting about changes in Clay County’s masking and social distancing policies, the Clay County Board of Commissioners approved the following as presented by County Administrator Stephen Larson and Public Health Director Kathy McKay:. Effective May 18, 2021, following the guidance of the CDC...
Collegesdbknews.com

UMD to lift most mask, occupancy, distancing restrictions on Friday

The University of Maryland will lift most of its mask, occupancy and physical distancing requirements on Friday at 5 p.m., according to a Thursday email from health center director Spyridon Marinopoulos. All fully vaccinated individuals will only be required to wear masks when riding public transportation, such as Shuttle-UM, participating...
HomelessPosted by
92.7 WOBM

NJ ends masks, social distancing for most places Friday

Masks no longer will be required by executive order at indoor public places as of Friday, Gov. Phil Murphy has announced, at which point restaurants and other businesses also would no longer need to follow strict social distancing among patrons. This applies to people who are vaccinated or not, although...
Indianapolis, INTrumann Democrat

Indiana University giving students option on vaccine proof

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana University modified its COVID-19 vaccination requirement on Tuesday, making it optional that students and employees provide proof of getting the shots as school officials changed a policy that had drawn protests from many state officials. IU said that under the revised requirement students and employees would...
Health ServicesBrainerd Dispatch

Essentia Health eases visitor restrictions

Essentia Health is moving to less restrictive visitation guidelines as COVID-19 positivity rates decrease, vaccinations increase and fewer patients are hospitalized due to COVID-19. As of Thursday, May 27, two adult visitors per patient are allowed in the health care provider’s clinic and hospital settings, including emergency departments. Some surgical...
CollegesUV Cavalier Daily

Over 9,000 students elected to use COVID-19 CR/GC/NC grading option in the spring

In spring 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded, the University created the option for students to choose between a credit/general credit/no credit or a standard letter grading scale for each class. This decision was made with hopes that it would help students and teachers alike adjust to online learning and any other unforeseen circumstances that might arise as the pandemic progressed. Now, over a year later, students have been taking advantage of the grading option for three semesters with more students taking advantage of it this past spring than in previous semesters.
CollegesCollege Heights Herald

WKU to eliminate distance learning fee

WKU plans to eliminate its $150-per-hour distance learning fee for online classes, President Timothy Caboni told the Staff Senate this week, saying he supports ending the fee to give students flexibility in how they take classes – even though it will cost the university $4.3 million in revenue. Caboni said...
Southfield, MIThe Oakland Press

Ascension hospitals loosen visitor restrictions

Ascension Michigan hospitals Thursday announced an easing of visitor restrictions due to falling community positivity rates and a lower number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state. According to a news release, Ascension implemented a tiered visitor policy this past February taking into consideration each local community's COVID-19 positivity rates. Hospitals...
CollegesPosted by
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Board of Regents president: Campuses will be fully back to normal by fall

The president of Iowa’s Board of Regents said Thursday that campus operations will see a “welcome return to traditional campus activities this fall, full football stadiums included.” In a school year-end meeting of the Board of Regents, President Michael Richards said that Iowa’s three public universities — University of Iowa, Iowa State University and the […] The post Board of Regents president: Campuses will be fully back to normal by fall appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.