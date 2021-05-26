Cancel
Ariana Grande shares first pictures of wedding to Dalton Gomez

By Press Association 2021
eppingforestguardian.co.uk
 8 days ago

Ariana Grande has shared the first pictures from her secret wedding to Dalton Gomez. The couple tied the knot in front of fewer than 20 people earlier this month. Grande, 27, announced in December she was engaged to Los Angeles real estate agent Gomez, 25.

www.eppingforestguardian.co.uk
Celebritiesq957.com

More about Ariana Grande’s wedding and her “tasteful” ring

Ariana Grande surprised fans by marrying her fiancé Dalton Gomez this past weekend at their home in Montecito, CA. Now we’re learning more details about the ceremony, and the ring. E! Online reports that Dalton helped design Ari’s wedding band with Solow & Co., the same jeweler he turned to...
Celebritieswhtc.com

Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Pop star Ariana Grande married her real estate agent boyfriend in California over the weekend, some five months after the couple got engaged, the singer’s representatives and TMZ.com said on Monday. Grande, 27, tied the knot with Dalton Gomez, 25, whom she started dating in January...
CelebritiesElle

What Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s Very Private and ‘Pretty Special’ Life as Newlyweds Is Like

Ariana Grande pulled off a secret wedding last weekend, marrying her real-estate agent boyfriend of over a year, Dalton Gomez, in her Montecito, California backyard. Grande and Gomez have kept their relationship as private as they can manage with her A-list fame over their time dating. But People got a little insight this week about what their life together is like—and why Grande felt confident marrying him.
Ariana's Wedding Photos

Ariana’s Wedding Photos

It was just over a week ago that news broke that Ariana Grande had married Dalton Gomez in a secret ceremony at her home with just about 20 guests in attendance. Ariana is a major superstar and while COVID protocols have certainly made it easier in some respects for celebrities to go about their business without people finding out, Hollywood is still a big mouth town – so when a celebrity of Ariana’s status is able to pull something like this off, without TMZ up in her business, it’s definitely a certain kind of achievement.
Designers & CollectionsVogue

Ariana Grande's Latest Glamorous Look Is Surprisingly Affordable

After breaking the internet last week with the announcement of her surprise wedding to real estate agent Dalton Gomez, Ariana Grande could wrap up May with a well-deserved vacation to bask in newlywed bliss. However, as one of pop’s leading ladies, Grande is dedicated to her craft and doesn’t miss an opportunity to delight her fans with a performance. At the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, she reunited with frequent collaborator, The Weeknd, for a special performance of their hit ‘Save Your Tears.’ She dazzled the audience in head-to-toe purple pieces from British label Rat and Boa, which were simple, elegant, and surprisingly affordable. Priced at just £65 for the top and £95 for the skirt, the look was accessible to many of the star’s millions of fans – if they could snag it before it sold out.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Images of the Week: Cher Turns 75 and Ariana Grande Gets Married

There was much to celebrate in the fashion and celebrity universe this week. First, Ariana Grande got married in a small, intimate ceremony to real estate agent Dalton Gomez. The couple had been engaged since December, and their nuptials were in front of fewer than 20 people in Montecito, California. Later in the week, Naomi Campbell announced that she had become a mother to a baby girl in a heartfelt Instagram post. “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel,” read the caption. “There is no greater love.”
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Don't Talk To Me Unless It's About Ariana Grande's Wedding Dress

Do me a favor? Don’t speak to me unless it’s about Ariana Grande’s wedding dress, because I can confirm it’s the only topic I have time for today. Ever since Grande’s marriage to Dalton Gomez was made official, I’ve been patiently waiting to see what my queen wore on her big day—and, to be honest, I was also waiting to see if she wore a ponytail underneath her veil. It’s just such an Ari thing to do, don’t you think?? Finally, with the release of some new photos on her Instagram, all of my questions have been answered.
Celebritieshot96.com

Ariana Grande’s wedding photos break Instagram record

Ariana Grande continues to break records, and not just musical ones. The superstar shared a gallery of photos on Instagram from her private wedding to husband Dalton Gomez, and that gallery has now racked up more than 25 million likes, setting the record for the most-liked photo on Instagram that features people.
RelationshipsPopculture

Ariana Grande Gets Married in Surprise Wedding This Weekend

Ariana Grande married her fiancé Dalton Gomez over the weekend, the singer's rep confirmed to PEOPLE. "They got married," Grande's rep shared. "It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier." Sources...
Beauty & FashionVogue

Inside Ariana Grande's Intimate At-Home Wedding

On a Saturday in mid-May, Ariana Grande channeled Audrey Hepburn’s timeless elegance when she walked down the aisle wearing Vera Wang Haute to marry real estate agent Dalton Gomez at her home in Montecito, California. At the Met Gala a few years ago, Ariana and Vera had made a very important pact: On fashion’s biggest night, Vera promised that when the time came, she would create Ariana’s wedding day look… and the iconic designer delivered. The end result – a custom lily white, silk charmeuse, empire-waist column gown accented with a sculpted neckline, an exposed bra-strap closure, and a plunging back – was befitting of the pop star on her big day. The dress was accessorised with a shoulder-length hand-pleated bubble veil with a sweet satin bow at the very top.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Ariana Grande Shows Off Her Wedding Day Photos

Popstar Ariana Grande has officially tied the knot. News of the event was first reported last week to TMZ, and later confirmed by her reps. The reps stated it was a small ceremony with less than 20 people present. On Wednesday morning, her anxious fans finally got to see what...
Celebritieslaineygossip.com

Ariana Grande pulled off a secret wedding. She married Dalton Gomez over the weekend, during an uber-private gathering at her home in Montecito.

TMZ is reporting that there was actually no real ceremony, with the couple saying their “I dos” in an informal way in front of just 20 guests from both sides of the family. Despite the casual affair, sources are saying the nuptials weren’t impromptu and that the couple were on the same page about planning an intimate ceremony from the moment Dalton popped the question back in December. He and Ari have only been dating since January of last year but apparently a summer wedding was always in the cards. This past weekend may have been slightly earlier than originally planned but that’s because their schedules are picking up and neither wanted to wait. As COVID lockdown measures let up, I assume business for Dalton, as a real estate agent is on the uptick. And Scooter Braun’s always got something waiting in the wings for Ariana. Next week, she’s performing on the iHeartRadio Music Awards with The Weeknd.