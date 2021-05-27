How Did Jeff Bezos Build His Amazon Empire? Billionaire Mentality
It’s hard to believe that Amazon started as a small e-commerce book store. Today, Amazon is a tech and retail giant and the second largest employer in the U.S., after Walmart. This unstoppable train of a company pushed Jeff Bezos to be the richest man in the world. How did this happen? To learn about “billionaire thinking,” Philip Michael of Bold TV sat down with Brad Stone, Author of ‘”Amazon Unbound: Jeff Bezos and the Invention of a Global Empire.”boldtv.com