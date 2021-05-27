How Did Jeff Bezos Build His Amazon Empire? Billionaire Mentality

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleIt’s hard to believe that Amazon started as a small e-commerce book store. Today, Amazon is a tech and retail giant and the second largest employer in the U.S., after Walmart. This unstoppable train of a company pushed Jeff Bezos to be the richest man in the world. How did this happen? To learn about “billionaire thinking,” Philip Michael of Bold TV sat down with Brad Stone, Author of ‘”Amazon Unbound: Jeff Bezos and the Invention of a Global Empire.”

How would you like to have greater wealth than Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos? While they may have more money than an average person could spend in a thousand lifetimes, how happy do you think they are with their recent divorces? Each has been married for at least 25 years, a large portion of their lives. According to many sources, death is similar to experiencing the death of a loved one. Some say it is worse. Regardless of how wealthy they are, how happy can they be when divorcing the person with whom they had once been so in love?