How Did Jeff Bezos Build His Amazon Empire? Billionaire Mentality

How would you like to have greater wealth than Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos? While they may have more money than an average person could spend in a thousand lifetimes, how happy do you think they are with their recent divorces? Each has been married for at least 25 years, a large portion of their lives. According to many sources, death is similar to experiencing the death of a loved one. Some say it is worse. Regardless of how wealthy they are, how happy can they be when divorcing the person with whom they had once been so in love?