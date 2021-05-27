Greek Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are Officially Married

In her first appearance since marrying Dalton Gomez, Ariana Grande delivered an incredible performance alongside The Weeknd. The pop star even showed off her whistle register!. Ariana Grande, 27, delivered in her first performance since her ultra-private wedding to Dalton Gomez, 25! The “thank u, next” singer took the iHeartRadio stage on Thursday, May 27 alongside The Weeknd, 31, and debuted a super simple diamond pavé wedding band from Solow & Co. The two superstars totally killed their remix “Save Your Tears” (the original version of the track was part of the Canadian singer’s 2020 album After Hours). “Met you once under a Pisces moon/I kept my distance ’cause I know that you/Don’t like when I’m with nobody else,” Ariana sang on stage, at one point, bring out her insane whistle register that gave us all the Mariah Carey vibes!