Greek Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are Officially Married

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are Officially Married

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe “Thank U, Next” singer and her beau tied the knot over the weekend. Ariana Grande got married on May 15 to real-estate agent Dalton Gomez at her home in Montecito. On Wednesday, she shared 12 new photos from the intimate ceremony on Instagram. The bride wore a custom silk...

Celebritieshotradiomaine.com

(News) Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez are Officially Married

Ariana Grande has been engaged in the past with Pete Davidson and the late great Mac Miller, but after getting engaged to her real estate boyfriend back in December, she finally made it official. Dalton Gomez and Ariana Grande had a small informal ceremony at Ariana’s home in Montecito. Only 20 guests attended and love was definitely in the air.
CelebritiesRochester Sentinel

Ariana Grande 'very happy' after getting married

Ariana Grande is “very happy” to be married to Dalton Gomez. The ‘7 Rings’ hitmaker tied the knot with Dalton in a private and intimate ceremony over the weekend and sources have now said she couldn’t be happier with life as a married woman, and is pleased she and her spouse opted for scaled down nuptials.
CelebritiesPosted by
Cars 108

Ariana Grande Looks Stunning in First Shared Wedding Photos

Ariana Grande tied the knot—and she's got the pics to prove it!. On Wednesday (May 26), the "Rain on Me" singer shared the first photos from her and Dalton Gomez's May 15, 2021 wedding. The nuptials took place at Grande's home in Montecito, California. Posting on Instagram, Grande shared three...
CelebritiesWebster County Citizen

Ariana Grande is in the 'perfect' relationship

Ariana Grande’s husband is “perfect for her”. The 27-year-old singer married Dalton Gomez on Saturday (15.05.21), and sources have now said Ariana couldn’t have found a better man, because the real estate agent is “unfazed by the scope of her celebrity”. An insider told People magazine: "They're a great fit...
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Ariana Grande Debuts Diamond Wedding Band As She Performs With The Weeknd At iHeartRadio Awards

In her first appearance since marrying Dalton Gomez, Ariana Grande delivered an incredible performance alongside The Weeknd. The pop star even showed off her whistle register!. Ariana Grande, 27, delivered in her first performance since her ultra-private wedding to Dalton Gomez, 25! The “thank u, next” singer took the iHeartRadio stage on Thursday, May 27 alongside The Weeknd, 31, and debuted a super simple diamond pavé wedding band from Solow & Co. The two superstars totally killed their remix “Save Your Tears” (the original version of the track was part of the Canadian singer’s 2020 album After Hours). “Met you once under a Pisces moon/I kept my distance ’cause I know that you/Don’t like when I’m with nobody else,” Ariana sang on stage, at one point, bring out her insane whistle register that gave us all the Mariah Carey vibes!
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Why Ariana Grande's diamond wedding ring is one of a kind

Ariana Grande's fiancé Dalton Gomez designed the most stunning engagement ring for the singer when he popped the question in December 2020, so it's likely that the same thoughtfulness went into the wedding ring, too. The couple surprised fans by marrying over the weekend in an intimate wedding ceremony at...
Celebritiesmix929.com

Ariana Grande’s wedding photos break Instagram record

Ariana Grande continues to break records, and not just musical ones. The superstar shared a gallery of photos on Instagram from her private wedding to husband Dalton Gomez, and that gallery has now racked up more than 25 million likes, setting the record for the most-liked photo on Instagram that features people.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Ariana Grande Shows Off Her Wedding Day Photos

Popstar Ariana Grande has officially tied the knot. News of the event was first reported last week to TMZ, and later confirmed by her reps. The reps stated it was a small ceremony with less than 20 people present. On Wednesday morning, her anxious fans finally got to see what...
CelebritiesPage Six

What happened to Ariana Grande’s tattoos?

Is Ariana Grande following in ex Pete Davidson’s footsteps by removing her tattoos?. The pop star finally revealed photos from her wedding with Dalton Gomez earlier this week, looking stunning in her sleek Vera Wang dress and signature half-pony hairstyle. However, eagle-eyed fans noticed that something looked different about the...
Celebritiesradionowindy.com

Ariana Grande Wedding Pictures Are Here!

Ariana Grande recently surprised everyone by pulling off a secret wedding to her now-husband Dalton Gomez! It was reported that it was a small, intimate ceremony but it was perfect and full of love. But now pictures from the wedding day are online and we can finally see for ourselves that It really happened.
RelationshipsNBC News

Ariana Grande married in 'tiny and intimate' ceremony

Grande, 27, tied the knot with her fiancé, Dalton Gomez, 25, five months after they announced their engagement. The "7 Rings" singer's representative confirmed the news Monday. "They got married," Grande's spokesperson said in a statement to NBC News. "It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The...
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Ariana Grande's Lawyers Reportedly Insisted Husband Dalton Gomez Sign 'Iron-Clad' Prenup

Nothing says happily ever after like making your partner sign a prenuptial agreement in case it all goes down hill. Ariana Grande's secret wedding with new hubby Dalton Gomez was a surprise to the world, but nothing about their commitment to each other was unexpected behind the scenes. The pop star's lawyers had apparently been straightening out a prenuptial agreement for months.