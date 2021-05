May 20—Wednesday was just another day at the Dutch Tavern on Green Street in New London. Or it would have been — if you don't count the previous 420-plus days. As a repository of normalcy, camaraderie and the casual rituals of fellowship, the Dutch Tavern has for decades served as the iconic New London local's bar. It's a small, mellow, informal place where everybody not only knows your name but also what beer you prefer and whether you follow the Yankees or Red Sox or possibly even the Mets. You know that Eugene O'Neill used to drink there. And you are certainly a fan of the late, great New London pub rock band The Reducers because Peter Detmold, the bartender who co-owns the Dutch with his wife, Martha Conn, was a singer/songwriter/guitarist for the group.