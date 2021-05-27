The Best Prime Day Deals on Outdoor Gear

Amazon Prime Day is a little bit different this year, but we’re all used to everything in our lives being a little bit—or a lot—different this year. Luckily, shopping online is something we’ve all gotten pretty good at, and it just so happens that things are starting to pick back up in time for Amazon Prime Day 2021. In this, our best Prime Day Preview, we’ll go through some of the tips and tricks to getting the best camera gear deals online, helping you fight through all the noise to find the best DSLR cameras, best GoPro (or other action cameras), lenses, the very best accessories, and more. Budding photographers and professionals alike know all too well how pricey good equipment can be, so this is a huge opportunity to snag a great deal on that equipment you’ve had your eye on.