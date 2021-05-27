How to Choose the Best YETI Cooler for You
It’s a common summer letdown: You open your cooler on a hot day to pluck a cold drink out of the ice, only to see nothing but cans and bottles floating in water, not a cube in sight. No matter how much ice you stuff into some coolers, they just don’t get the job done. YETI changed the game and revolutionized the cooler world forever. The best YETI cooler keeps ice longer, so you can keep food and drink cold for days, and that’s vital for anyone who spends time outdoors.www.fieldandstream.com