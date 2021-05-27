How to Choose the Best YETI Cooler for You

A good cooler is a nearly foolproof Father’s Day gift, because there are so many shapes and sizes and styles that can serve so many needs. But at the same time, cooler technology has improved dramatically in recent years, as ultra-insulated and much more efficient models, many of them made nearly indestructible by the process of rotational milling hard plastic shells, have taken over the market. So, whether Dad like to entertain and grill in the backyard, road trip, tailgate, camp, go to the beach, fish, sail or shop for frozen grass-fed beef and artisan ice cream at the farmers market, there’s a cooler for that - and if he doesn’t have a fairly new model, he is probably due an upgrade. Even if he does, he probably needs a different size or style. These are the best.