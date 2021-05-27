Cancel
Bainbridge Island, WA

Is too much spent on policing in BI?

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince crime is so low on Bainbridge Island, should the city really be spending 38% of its budget on law enforcement?. That was the overall message delivered at an online Town Hall meeting on Zoom Saturday called “The Future and Funding of Policing on Bainbridge Island.”. Mayor Rasham Nassar, state...

