Veterans at IR: Serving Our Customers and Our Countries
'My time in the United States Army taught me discipline and teamwork. It's so powerful to see what you can accomplish if everyone is working toward the same goals,' shared Jon Vanderpool, global pricing leader, Global Ingersoll Rand Pricing Team. 'As the leader of Ingersoll Rand's Veteran's Inclusion Group, I am working with the team to create resources and opportunities for everyone to collaborate to support veterans in their civilian careers.'www.marketscreener.com