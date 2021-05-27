Cancel
Military

Veterans at IR: Serving Our Customers and Our Countries

marketscreener.com
 7 days ago

'My time in the United States Army taught me discipline and teamwork. It's so powerful to see what you can accomplish if everyone is working toward the same goals,' shared Jon Vanderpool, global pricing leader, Global Ingersoll Rand Pricing Team. 'As the leader of Ingersoll Rand's Veteran's Inclusion Group, I am working with the team to create resources and opportunities for everyone to collaborate to support veterans in their civilian careers.'

www.marketscreener.com
#Military Veterans#Military Operations#Global Operations#Sales Operations#Operations Manager#The United States Army#Ingersoll Rand#The United States Navy#The British Royal Navy#Reavell#Emeia#Inclusion Group#Customers#Global Sales#Global Pricing Leader#Vehicles#Treatment#Approach
MilitaryShelbyville News

New benefits for our veterans

As we observe National Military Appreciation Month and head into Memorial Day, it’s worth noting there are new veterans’ benefits that many who have served our country, and their survivors, may not be aware of. Retraining Program. Veterans who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic can now apply...
Militaryhumphreydemocrat.com

Dedicated to our country

A monument fitting for the men and women it honors. Humphrey’s Veterans Park was dedicated Saturday in front of a crowd of about 280 consisting of veterans, families and friends of veterans, and those who wanted to show their respect for the men and women who dedicated their lives to our country.
Charities12tomatoes.com

Honor Our Veterans: A Real Meal For A Real Sacrifice

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND, 2021 – Their service is over, but the battle with food insecurity continues. Together, we will activate the resources needed to give our deserving veterans the care and support they have undoubtedly earned. Our mission: to provide real food for real heroes. Just $3.24 can provide a...
Madison County, KYPosted by
Richmond Register

Remembering our veterans

As somber grey clouds rolled across the sky, those in the Madison County Memorial Gardens contemplated what it meant for the veterans in the cemetery to have been willing to give their life for their country. The Madison County Veterans Committee brought a van filled with flags and a reflective...
New Britain, CTNew Britain Herald

City leaders, veterans remember those who fought and died for our country

NEW BRITAIN – Sunday’s driving rain did not keep city residents from honoring the service members who gave their lives fighting for our country. A Memorial Day Service was held in Central Park, the site of monuments dedicated to those who lost their lives in the Civil War, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and the Global War on Terror.
Grand Island, NEGrand Island Independent

Standing up in tribute to our veterans

Following the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln and the U.S. government realized the great number of indigent or disabled veterans who needed care after their service to the country. In fact, the United States has provided care for the nation’s veterans dating back to the Revolutionary War. In 1884 organized...
FestivalPost-Star

Letter to the editor: Bless our veterans and our soldiers

Memorial Day is here — a day to remember all the military members who gave their lives for us to keep America a safe and free nation. We can’t thank them enough for their service to the United States of America. Hats off to the guards who continue to serve their country long after their military service is over. These honor guards perform the military rites that honor our veterans in their time of need. This takes place on a daily basis at our military cemetery.
MilitaryVictoria Advocate

Letter: Never forget our Veterans

I have been a Texas funeral director for 54 years. A minister of the Gospel of Christ for 48 years. Navy veteran, member of American Legion for 34 years and current chaplain of Post 167. I have heard taps played at many hundreds of funerals and I still get a...
Arlington, MAYourArlington

A veteran reminds us about our wars

The following letter by Nate Goldshlag of Arlington is republished from the May 31, 2021, Boston Globe, under the headline “On Memorial Day, a veteran for peace has much in mind,” with the author's permission. The writer is a member of Veterans for Peace. Instead of offering the opportunity to...
Brooke County, WVWeirton Daily Times

Continuing to honor our veterans

West Virginians have been known to be among some of the most willing people to step forward when it comes to serving in the nation’s military. The state also continuously finds ways to honor and remember that service, not only on designated holidays, but throughout the year. The latest such...
FestivalBangor Daily News

How we can honor our veterans on Memorial Day

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. William Lambers is the author of “The Road to Peace and Ending World Hunger.”. When former Army Chief George Marshall was asked to make...
Thurmont, MDthecatoctinbanner.com

Banners Around Town to Honor Our Veterans

In honor of the upcoming Memorial Day holiday, Town of Thurmont Electric Department crews have recently put up banners throughout the downtown area that pay tribute to many of Thurmont’s military service Veterans. These banners are a result of a successful Thurmont Lions Club program and show our community’s sincere...
Brussels, WIDoor County Pulse

Letter to the Editor: No Struggle in Our Service to Veterans

A recent letter to the editor begging readers to rescue veterans’ services organizations, although probably well intentioned, totally missed the mark. The focus was not on our VFW Post 3088, but ours and others were mentioned as having the same struggle with finding new members. First, the writer has no...
Aurora, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

The gift of food for our nation's veterans and military families

On Friday, May 28, the Fox Valley Marine Corps League and Aurora Area Interfaith Food Pantry will hold its first Annual Memorial Day Pantry in honor of veterans and Gold Star families. All veterans, Gold Star families, and active service members are invited to Aurora Food Pantry at 1110 Jericho Road between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. to receive a gift of food, including meat, milk, fresh fruits and vegetables, and non-perishable items to enjoy at home. Participants should bring a photo ID.
New York City, NYthegreenvillestandard.com

Honoring Our Military Veterans: John Ackerman

There aren’t many local folks who can say that they ended up living today 1,100 miles from the town where they were born – but a boy from White Plains, New York, who now lives in Greenville, Alabama, can say just that. And, he not only traveled a lot of...
Ithaca, NYNewswise

Vietnam veterans honor Cornell ROTC: ‘They had our backs’

Newswise — ITHACA, N.Y. – Cornell University’s Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) – known as the Tri-Service Brigade – has received the Certificate of Patriotism from the Vietnam Veterans Association’s New York State Council, the council’s highest honor. At the same time, the national Vietnam Veterans of America, headquartered near...
PoliticsBrookings Register

Serving our heroes

On the last Monday of every May, our nation pays special tribute to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the United States Armed Forces. Our celebration of Memorial Day dates back to the Civil War, when fellow Americans began honoring the countless soldiers who lost their lives in battle. Memorial Day is often filled with picnics and parades, but its important to take a moment to truly reflect on the solemnity of the day.
MilitaryCape Gazette

Lest we forget those who died for our country

In keeping with the spirit of Memorial Day, I would like to share the names of my friends who were killed in action from Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 8th Regiment, 4th Infantry Division, Pleiku Province, Vietnam 1967-69: Armin Blake, Clyde Sweat, Roscoe Ball, Rich Anderson, Harvey Enz, Mike Hermsen, John...
FestivalUnion Leader

Letter: Pause to reflect on the sacrifice of our veterans

To the Editor: Memorial Day is a day to remember and honor the many brave men and women who answered their nation’s call and paid the ultimate sacrifice on the battlefield, with 1.3 million lives lost since the Revolutionary War. Congress established a National Moment of Remembrance to be observed...