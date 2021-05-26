Cancel
Jenna Coleman joins cast of The Sandman adaptation

By Press Association 2021
eppingforestguardian.co.uk
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJenna Coleman, Stephen Fry and Joely Richardson are among the stars to join the cast of Neil Gaiman’s new series The Sandman. Kirby Howell-Baptiste, David Thewlis and Patton Oswalt will also join the Netflix series based on Gaiman’s DC comic book series of the same name. The series is described...

www.eppingforestguardian.co.uk
TV SeriesComicBook

Neil Gaiman Fires Back at Sandman Netflix Casting Critics

This week, writer Neil Gaiman took to Netflix's blog to reveal the latest round of casting for the highly-anticipated live-action The Sandman series and it's a truly impressive list of talent including Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young, and Patton Oswalt. However, some took issue with the choices -- particularly Howell-Baptiste as Death and Park as Desire. Now, Gaiman is firing back, making it clear that he doesn't care about the negative opinions -- and suggests that maybe those complaining don't really understand the Sandman comics.
TV SeriesPosted by
K-Fox 95.5

Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Announces a Dozen New Cast Members

Netflix has announced a dozen new cast members that will appear in The Sandman, an upcoming live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman's DC comic book series of the same name. Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, and Donna Preston join Tom Sturridge and Gwendolyn Christie as fellow mystical figures in Dream King Morpheus' world.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Doctor Who and Killing Eve stars join cast of Netflix's Sandman series

Netflix's The Sandman series has revealed some new cast members in addition to the ones already announced – and there are familiar faces from Doctor Who, Harry Potter and Killing Eve among the list. Neil Gaiman, who wrote the original comic book and is executive producing and co-writing, announced the...
TV SeriesIGN

Netflix's The Sandman Casts Death, Johanna Constantine and More DC Characters

The cast of Netflix's live-action The Sandman series has just grown significantly. Today the streamer revealed a number of new actors joining the ranks of this DC Comics adaptation, including Cruella's Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death, Doctor Who's Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine and comedian Patton Oswalt as the voice of Matthew the Raven.
MoviesSuperHeroHype

The Sandman Names More Cast, Including Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death

The Sandman Names More Cast, Including Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death. Warner Bros. has just announced the additional cast for The Sandman. A few months after revealing that Tom Sturridge will portray Dream and that he will be joined by the likes of Gwendoline Christie’s Lucifer, Charles Dance’s Roderick Burgess, among the others, now fans finally have the name of the actors who will portray some of the most important characters in the universe created by Neil Gaiman.
Movieshypable.com

Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ adds Oswalt, Thelwis, more to cast

Netflix’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman has just added a slew of new stars to its cast. On Wednesday (May 26), Netflix took to Twitter to announce that actors Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thelwis, Kyo Ra. Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young, and Patton Oswalt have all joined the cast of the upcoming series adaptation of The Sandman.
TV & Videosimdb.com

The Sandman: Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Patton Oswalt Among Dozen Cast in Neil Gaiman's Netflix Adaptation

Death has landed on The Sandman‘s doorstep. Neil Gaiman’s Netflix adaptation has announced the addition of 12 new cast members, including Kirby Howell-Baptiste (The Good Place, Why Women Kill) as the aforementioned Death, the wiser sister of Tom Sturridge’s Dream. She’ll be joined by Patton Oswalt (The King of Queens, A.P. Bio), who is set to lend his voice to Matthew the Raven, Dream’s most trusted emissary.
TV Seriesnerdist.com

THE SANDMAN Casts Death, Desire, Despair, and Many More

In January, Netflix whet the appetites of Sandman fans with some exciting casting announcements for its developing Neil Gaiman adaptation. We got our Dream/Morpheus/Oneiros in Tom Sturridge; our Lucifer in Gwendoline Christie; our Roderick Burgess in Charles Dance. Yes, things got more exciting by the name. And now, we have a whole new batch of Sandman characters accounted for. Netflix has revealed the stars who’ll bring Death, Desire, Despair, and many more, to life!
TV SeriesTechRadar

The Sandman on Netflix has one of the best casts of any TV show

Netflix has revealed the full cast for its upcoming adaptation of Neil Gaiman's mega-selling Sandman comic book – and it's absolutely filled with big names. New cast members include Kirby Howell-Baptiste as the character Death, Stephen Fry as Gilbert and Doctor Who's Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine – an ancestor of popular DC Comics magic character John Constantine in the comics. Other cast members include Harry Potter's David Thewlis, Marvel's M.O.D.O.K's Patton Oswalt and Nip/Tuck's Joely Richardson.
Theater & Dancetvinsider.com

More Big Names Join Netflix’s Dark Fantasy Adaptation ‘The Sandman’

The cast continues to grow for Netflix’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman‘s The Sandman as the show adds a dozen actors to its already impressive ensemble. Patton Oswalt and The Serpent‘s Jenna Coleman join the dark fantasy drama, and Killing Eve actor Kirby Howell-Baptiste will play Death, the wiser, nicer, and more sensible sister of Dream (played by the previously announced Tom Sturridge). Also added to the starry cast are Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, and Sandra James Young.
TV SeriesThe Beat

More Sandman casting announced including three of the Endless

After all these years of dream casting of Dream and the rest of the Sandman cast, it’s finally happening. Netflix’s upcoming Sandman series announced a bunch of new cast members, including fan favorites like Death and Rose Hall, via a blog post by series creator Neil Gaiman. Every afternoon I...
TV SeriesVulture

Netflix Posts Its Sandman Casting Announcement to the Drama-Club Door

Rejoice, ye nerds! Today, Neil Gaiman released a new piece of writing. It’s not a book or a script. It’s a blog post, for Netflix, announcing some casting news for the streamer’s upcoming adaptation of his beloved Sandman comic series. We already learned in January that Gwendoline Christie has been cast as Lucifer and Tom Sturridge will play Dream, lord of the dreaming. But, as Gaiman writes, “there are more parts to be announced. And I thought it would be fun to tell you about some of them, and the thinking behind them.” Notably, both Gaiman’s blog post and the casting graphics posted to Twitter include the pronouns of all actors involved. Considering the rise in transphobia in Gaiman’s native U.K. as well as the U.S., this small inclusion is powerful. Gaiman’s descriptions of the cast and characters include:
TV SeriesCNET

DC Comics and Netflix reveal The Sandman cast, pronouns and all

DC Comics announced the cast of the Netflix adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman on Wednesday, complete with personal pronouns for all the actors. Based on the classic adult comic written by Neil Gaiman, the series is headlined by Tom Sturridge, Doctor Who's Jenna Coleman and Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer (yes, that Lucifer).
TV Seriesboundingintocomics.com

DC Comics Announces Pronoun Filled Cast Of Netflix’s The Sandman, Features Rumored Female Ancestor Of John Constantine And Race Swapped Death

DC Comics officially revealed a pronoun filled cast list for Netflix’s upcoming The Sandman series that features what appears to be a female ancestor of John Constantine and a race-swapped Death. The cast list features Doctor Who alum Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine. The announcement comes shortly after a rumor...
Moviesgamingideology.com

The Sandman casts Kirby Howell-Baptise, Patton Oswalt, Jenna Coleman, Stephen Fry, David Thewlis and more

Neil Gaiman and Netflix have revealed the next round of casting for Gaiman’s anticipated series adaptation The sand man and it is quite a large group as a dozen or so actors have been announced. Starring The sand man is Kirby Howell-Baptise (The right place), Patton Oswalt (Marvel’s MODOK), Mason Alexander Park (Transplants), Donna Preston (Loves Spell), Razane Jammal (Paranormal), Joely Richardson (Snowden), Niamh Walsh (Good omens), David Thewlis (Wonder Woman), Stephen Fry (The man who knew infinity), Jenna Coleman (Victoria), Sandra James Young (EastEnders) and newcomer Kyo Ra.
TV & Videosimdb.com

Neil Gaiman Fights Toxic Backlash Over Netflix’s ‘Sandman’ Casting Non-Binary, Black Actors

Neil Gaiman has spent the last several days on social media shutting down toxic fans of “The Sandman” upset with some of the casting choices made for Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of the comic book series. The streaming giant and Gaiman announced May 28 a handful of new cast members, including Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death and Mason Alexander Park as Desire. Death is billed as the “wiser, nicer, and much more sensible sister” of the series’ protagonist, Tom Sturridge’s Dream of the Endless/Morpheus, while Desire is “Dream’s sibling and everything you want, whatever you want, and whoever you are.”
Moviesbleedingcool.com

The Sandman: Lucifer Showrunners Excited About Gwendoline Christie

With another wave of casting news expected soon, fans of The Sandman can be proud of having one of the most impressive casts going. Comic book series creator/EP Neil Gaiman, and executive producers Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman, Grey's Anatomy) and David S. Goyer's (Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, Terminator: Dark Fate, Foundation) Netflix adaptation has already welcomed Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young, and Patton Oswalt to the "Dreamworld." To say that folks have had opinions on the casting would be an understatement, some even earning "zero f**ks" from Gaiman. But two people we were interested in hearing from were Lucifer co-showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich to get their thoughts on how it feels knowing there will be two "Rulers of Hell" named Lucifer on the streamer (at least for a little while longer)- with Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie taking on the role.