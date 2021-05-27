Cancel
Dearborn, MI

Ford Motor : Issues Safety Recall

 7 days ago

DEARBORN, Mich., May 27, 2021 - Ford Motor Company is issuing a safety recall for select 2013-21 Ford Transit Connect vehicles with 2.5-liter engine and 6F35 transmission. In affected vehicles, the bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission may degrade or detach. A damaged or missing bushing could prevent the shifter from moving the transmission to the intended gear position. This could allow the driver to move the gear shift lever to park, turn the vehicle off, and exit the vehicle with no instrument panel warning message or warning chime indicating the vehicle is not secured in park.

Dearborn, MIDetroit News

Chip woes: Ford cuts F-150 production again

Detroit — Ford Motor Co. is bringing its three-shift Dearborn Truck Plant, where America's best-selling vehicle, the F-150, is built down to one shift the week of May 24, the automaker confirmed Monday. Production of Ford's profit-fueling vehicle is also down this week and next at the Kansas City Assembly...
Dearborn, MIdbusiness.com

Ford DIY COVID Air Filtration Kit Validated by Scientific Research Journal

Ford Motor Co.’s do-it-yourself Scrappy Filtration kit designed to help reduce the risk of COVID-19 virus particle concentration in the air is featured this month in the scientific journal Physics of Fluids. The kit, developed by the Dearborn-based automaker in conjunction with Pennsylvania’s Lasko Products, can be assembled at home...
Michigan Statewsgw.com

Click It or Ticket Seat Belt Enforcement Underway in Michigan

Officers from police departments, sheriff’s offices and the Michigan State Police are conducting seat belt enforcement across the state over the next three weeks. May 17 is the first day of the annual “Click it or Ticket” campaign. “So often, critical injuries and the loss of life on our roadways...
Michigan StateDetroit News

Amtrak gets OK for 110 mph trains in part of Michigan

Amtrak announced Monday it will increase the maximum speed of its trains along a 45-mile stretch between Kalamazoo and Albion next week and restore an additional Pontiac/Detroit-Chicago Wolverine Service round trip this summer. The federal government granted approval to Amtrak and the Michigan Department of Transportation to increase maximum speeds...
Michigan StatePosted by
97.5 NOW FM

Amazon Adding About 3,200 Michigan Jobs

We've all heard some of our friends or family members professing that they don't shop on Amazon because it competes with brick and mortar businesses and takes jobs from local people. You may even read some such criticisms in the comments section below or on our Facebook page. But make no mistake, Amazon fulfillment centers do employ Michiganders and the retail giant is currently hiring.
Dearborn, MIdbusiness.com

Ford Expands Free Amazon Alexa Service and Power-Up Wireless Updates

Ford Motor Co. in Dearborn announced it will produce 33 million vehicles with its Power-Up software update service by 2028, expand its rollout of a more seamless Amazon Alexa as a complimentary feature for up to three years, and add more over-the-air updates to its BlueCruise hands-free highway driving technology.
Farmington, MIDetroit News

Dearborn Music plans second record store in Farmington

A longstanding local record shop is planning to expand to a second location as it celebrates its 65th year in business. Dearborn Music Monday announced plans to open a second shop later this summer in the Groves Retail Center at Farmington and Grand River. The new location will sell vinyl records, CDs, DVDs, clothing, accessories, games and other pop culture merchandise.
Detroit, MIDetroit News

Expert: Chip shortage to cost auto industry $110 billion

Detroit — The semiconductor shortage is now expected to cost global automakers $110 billion in revenue this year, according to global consulting firm AlixPartners, up from the $61 billion the firm predicted in January. Interruptions to chip supply, including a fire at a Japan semiconductor facility, severe weather in Texas...
Dearborn, MIthedetroitbureau.com

A Week With: 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands First Edition

When Ford officials finally confirmed the company would be bringing the Bronco back and it wouldn’t be just one vehicle but a set of utes, classic Bronco fans and off-roading aficionados went crazy. The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker faced a tough challenge. It’s never easy to develop a vehicle that honors...
Wayne County, MIdbusiness.com

Highways in the Sky

The Detroit Region Aerotropolis Development Corp. is working to build highways in the wild blue yonder. According to the organization’s 2020 annual report, the economic development zone in southern Wayne County led the nation in advancing air mobility. In January 2020, the Detroit Aerotropolis licensed the Airspace Link AirHub platform,...
Dearborn, MIDearborn Press & Guide

Southfield freeway service drives closing this weekend in Dearborn

M-39 (Southfield Freeway) service drives US-12 (Michigan Avenue) Concrete surface coating work will require the closure of the M-39 (Southfield Freeway) service drives in each direction between Rotunda Drive and M-153 (Ford Road) approaching US-12 (Michigan Avenue). This work will also require closing the M-39 (Southfield Freeway) exit ramps to US-12 (Michigan Avenue). Next weekend (May 21-23), weather permitting, northbound and southbound M-39 (Southfield Freeway) will be closed at US-12 (Michigan Avenue), with traffic detoured to the service drives at Rotunda Drive and M-153 (Ford Road).
Dearborn, MIDearborn Press & Guide

Cherry Hill Barbers redecorated to highlight local history

Cherry Hill Barbers has been a part of the Dearborn community for 65 years, located near the corner of Telegraph and Cherry Hill. While the business has been in the same spot for decades, the inside has undergone recent changes. Cherry Hill Barbers, 23914 Cherry Hill Street, partnered with Dearborn...
Dearborn, MIDearborn Press & Guide

Dearborn's dust pollution ordinance amended to increase enforcement and fines

The City of Dearborn is dedicated to providing its residents with a safe, clean, and healthy environment as much as resources and authority allow. To that end, the City Council voted on May 11 to amend the “fugitive dust” ordinance in order to increase enforcement and fines for violations. The ordinance was originally adopted in August 2020.
Michigan Statebridgemi.com

As Michigan reaches COVID vaccine mark, offices plan to welcome workers

Zoom calls, workday naps, yoga pants and one-named furry “coworkers” who beg for walks, take notice: Michigan’s restrictions on in-person work will soon come to an end. It’s not a surprise, since the state finally gained a roadmap back to office work on April 29 when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the gradual lifting of pandemic restrictions as residents meet COVID vaccination milestones.