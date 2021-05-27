Ford Motor : Issues Safety Recall

DEARBORN, Mich., May 27, 2021 - Ford Motor Company is issuing a safety recall for select 2013-21 Ford Transit Connect vehicles with 2.5-liter engine and 6F35 transmission. In affected vehicles, the bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission may degrade or detach. A damaged or missing bushing could prevent the shifter from moving the transmission to the intended gear position. This could allow the driver to move the gear shift lever to park, turn the vehicle off, and exit the vehicle with no instrument panel warning message or warning chime indicating the vehicle is not secured in park.